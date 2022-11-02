Hunting for a beach paradise in India beyond Goa? Check out these amazing destinations

By Upasana Kochhar

Mini From Ross and Smith Island in Andaman to the hippie hamlet of Gokarna in Karnataka, Here are some majestic beach destinations that are not on an average tourist's travel itinerary.

The sun-kissed sands beaming in the golden glow of the morning sun, sound of serenading waves, the gentle sea breeze embracing the skin and the sight of those crystal blue waters will sure melt your worries away.

That's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a surreal beach vacation in India. But, when you think of a beach destination, the only spot that could possibly live up to this promise is Goa, Right? Guess what? It is time we move beyond the beaches of Goa and experience less discovered yet equally spectacular beach towns that are spread across the country.

If you want to what beaches we are talking about, you are at the right place. Here’s a list of 7 ideal sea side experiences that are sure to satiate the beach bum in you, without having to settle for the over familiar Goa.

The twin island of Ross and Smith, Andaman

Majestic twin islands of Ross and Smith are tucked in the remotest part of Andaman. Captivating sights of clean emerald green waters, gorgeous coral reefs, palm fringed virgin beaches, untamed waves crashing along the long shores, tranquil aquatic life, lush tropical rain forests – these serene postcard-like sights are sure to spellbound you with their tropical utopia.

Tiny tree houses amidst the dense green foliage, bamboo huts, island camps on white sands, give you a surreal experience of being with Mother Nature. This truly is a piece of heaven that’s waiting to be discovered.

The two islands of Ross and Smith are connected to each other with a naturally existing white sandbar, where you can hop from one island to the other, making “Island Hopping” possible in the literal sense.

As you stroll through life on these islands - you get to experience the remnants of our past. The ruins of old British, Japanese architecture, ancient man caves and old churches- hold within them unspoken tales of our history and struggle to freedom

How to get there: From Port Blair one needs to reach Diglipur (300 km from Port Blair). From here one can access Ross and Smith via a 20 minute motorboat.

The Hippy hamlet of Gokarna in Karnataka

This sleepy beach town in Northern Karnataka, lies in the shadow of the Western Ghats. It’s got all the slow and relaxed holiday vibes that you are yearning for. A home to back packers from across the country, this town over the years has started to evolve as a hippie hamlet and is often pegged against Goa. The coastline of Gokarna is dotted with beautiful coconut lined beaches namely Om and Kudle which boast of Pristine shores and tranquil waters for an ideal holiday away from the hustle of the city life. Paradise beach and Half-moon beach are the more secluded beaches- which are not as easy to access by road. Adventure enthusiasts on the spree to explore, usually set out on motor boats or embark on trekking trails to reach these. Gokarna which means “Cow’s ear” in Sanskrit also has a strong influx of Lord Shiva devotees and pilgrims who can be spotted on the beach, owing to its proximity to the Mahabaleshwar temple.

The beaches of Gokarna see a unique duality- shades of two contrasting worlds- the days are made of rejuvenating and relaxed yoga, holy retreats and spiritual cleansing while post sun down- is all together a different experience –hippie markets selling jewellery, musical instruments and medicinal herbs, nights by the shore are made of campfires and shack parties by the sea playing nondescript music- teleporting you into a one-of-its-kind trance.

How to get there: Closest airport is Dabolim in Goa. A taxi can bring you from the Goa airport to Gokarna in around 3 hours. This road journey is quite picturesque.

The Starry waters of the Glowing Bangaram Beach, Lakshadweep

Located in Lakshadweep, this truly is a mystical beach which is sure to teleport you into a fairyland. This gorgeous Bioluminescent beach in India looks like a surreal sea of stars at night and is often called the “Glow in the dark” beach. Truly a magical sight- watching the waters glow as they get illuminated because of the presence of phytoplanktons and algae that emit a scintillating blueish white light. Such enchanting night glimpses of the sea make this a science fiction fairy-tale – which definitely needs to get added to your bucket list. This place will leave you awe-struck, admiring the mystic grandeur of nature. A true experience of island life- as you spend some quiet days lazing in the creamy white sand, soaking the beautiful sunsets and experiencing the calm that sea brings to you.

For those who want a kick of adrenalin- there’s Snorkelling, deep sea fishing, Scuba diving, jet skiing that’s sure to keep you entertained.

How to get there: Closest airport is Agatti airport, Lakshadweep. A 20 minutes speed boat brings you to the mystic glowing beaches of Bangaram

Konkan beaches of Tarkarli, Maharashtra

Ditch the overcrowded beaches of Goa, and set yourself up for an unforgettable new adventure near the Goa-Maharashtra border. Along the southern coast of Maharashtra, on the shores of the Arabian sea- is a virgin coastal paradise called Tarkali. Boasting of a massive coastline, this beach town offers breath-taking views of the glorious Arabian sea. Tarkali holds within it the sense of solace that you came were hunting for. Not just dreamy white sand beaches with blue waters for the beach bums, Tarkali also has beautiful backwaters where the river Karli meets the sea. To experience the charm of Tarkali to the fullest, it is advised to spend a day in the houseboat on the Karli River and splurge on the delectable Konkani cuisine meals. For Non vegetarian foodies some Malvani must trys would include the Mori Masala/Shark curry, Kombdi Vade (Chicken curry with fluffy fried bread), Bombil Fry (Bombay duck), Paplet Sar (Malvani Pomfret).

Dolphin spotting, banana boat rides and kayaking make this relaxed beach vacation a full-fledged fun excursion.

How to get there: Closest airport to Tarkali is the Dabolim airport Goa. A taxi from Dabolim would bring you to the beaches of Tarkali in around 2 hours.

Venetian capital of Kerala: Alappuzha

Located on the Laccadive Sea, the Port city of Alappuzha has its own rustic charm and is often called the Venice of the Eastern World. The quaint little town of Alappuzha has a lot for you to explore. The intertwined network of serpentine canals and picturesque lagoons, rustic backwaters, rice paddies, lush green nature trails, ancient temples and the iconic white and red Alleppey lighthouse dating back to 1862, that can be spotted from miles away. The serene Alappuzha beach is definitely worth visiting- for its glistening sandy shores and make for a rejuvenating break. The port city of Alappuzha can be best explored by opting for a floating houseboat stay or choosing a shikkara ride. Experience a culture and nature melange in its truest form as you cruise over the serene waters watching the village life on the banks with the locals indulging in their day to day hustle. For sea food lover’s squid, crabs, oysters, clams, lobsters and several varieties of sea fish can be relished here. Indulge in the authentic local home preparations of Idiyappam, Malabar Fish Curry and Shappu Meen Curry.

How to get there: Cochin international airport is the nearest to Allepey and is easily accessible for travellers from across the country.

Three seas in one sight - witness the confluence at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

This southernmost tip of the Indian peninsula – Far away from mainland lies the “Land’s End”. This is also commonly known as Kanyakumari and is a Confluence of the three mighty water bodies - Arabian sea, Indian ocean and Bay of Bengal. Serving as an art inspiration for artists from across the Globe, the glorious gem of Kanyakumari is surrounded by three distinct hues of water-turquoise shades, deep indigo, and emerald green (which miraculously don’t mix with each other!) . This point of Confluence -Triveni Sangam is sure to charm you and leave you in a spell.

The long coastline of Kanyakumari is a home to some picture-perfect sun kissed beaches that offer an unobstructed view of the mighty waters. Muttom beach, Sothavilai beach, Hidden twin beach, Thengapattanam beach are beaches located along the coastal plains of Kanyakumari district. Waterfalls of Thirparappu, Courtallam falls are additional attractions that make this coastal town even more beautiful.

How to get there: The nearest Airport to Kanyakumari is the Trivandrum International airport. A taxi from here to Kanyakumari via NH66 is the ideal route and takes around 3 hours.

Pamper yourself at the exotic Mandarmani Beach retreats, Kolkata

In the eastern part of the country (Coastal Bangla) lies the charming sea side beach village of Mandarmani, overlooking the magnificent views of the Bay of Bengal. With Insta-worthy beaches of Digha and Shankarpur, in close proximity, this beach village is gaining a lot of traction from tourists across the country and can be your next beach retreat when visiting the state of West Bengal. What makes this sea side experience even more indulgent is the access to multiple luxury resorts and massage retreats that line this beach – promising the most relaxing weekend vibes.

This 13 km long beach offers a variety of open-air shacks where you could get a taste of some lip smacking traditional Bengali curries and could gauge on fresh local sea food delicacies like- Red Crab, Kingfish, Hilsa and lobsters made with local Bengali spices.

If you happen to get over the beauty of these beaches and the drool worthy local spread, you can plan a mini tour that takes you to nearby attractions like Talsari, Chandaneshwar Temple at Digha, Bichitrapur Mangrove reserve which is day trip from here.

How to reach there: All Indian cities can access this from Kolkata airport, which is the nearest to this location. A private cab or bus is an ideal way to get here from the Kolkata airport and takes approximately 5 hours.