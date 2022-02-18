How will the travel industry pivot in 2022?

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a drastic change in the way we travel, the places we choose to travel to, and the way we interact with other travellers during the journey. Despite the unpredictability of the situation over the last two years, there are reasons to remain cautiously optimistic as we move into 2022. Travel is arguably deemed safer now than it was in early 2020 due to heightened safety procedures – including testing – and the vaccine roll-out globally.

In India, a 400 percent increase in advance bookings for flight tickets for the 2021 year-end holidays was seen; however, with the emergence of the Omicron variant, the travel industry is yet again having to pivot and roll with the punches. In this volatile environment, it makes predictions for the year ahead even more difficult – but there are key areas the travel industry has to be focusing on to aid the safe return to travel in this year and beyond:

Testing will continue to be a key component of travel

COVID-19 testing protocols for travel are set to remain in 2022 and beyond. According to a recent industry report by Collinson in partnership with the Centre of Aviation (CAPA) featuring views from over 400 C-Suite and senior travel industry experts, 54 percent believe COVID-19 testing protocols will remain key to re-opening borders until the end of 2022, with a further 26 percent expecting this to continue until the end of 2023. At Collinson, we have worked with more than 30 airlines, airports, and other members of the travel ecosystem globally to assist in the safe resumption of travel through our travel medical services. With international arrivals requiring an RT-PCR test on arrival in India, our strategic partnerships with brands such as Matrix to deliver COVID-19 testing will continue to assist travellers and is a necessity of travel that we expect to remain throughout 2022 at a minimum.

Embracing technology to aid the safe return of travel

Health and safety procedures, much like we’ve seen over the last two years, will remain a priority in 2022 as travellers won’t feel safe to travel unless there are strict procedures in place e.g., temperature checks to enter the airport, pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene, pre-flight tests, and test-on-arrival measures. The travel industry needs to continue to embrace technological advances to deliver on this, with contactless technology already helping travellers to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene. For example, the Ready 2 Order digital food and beverage ordering solution by Collinson (currently being piloted at select lounges in India) ensures customers can access food and beverages by ordering through a QR code or tap an NFC-enabled device on the signage at each table or seat within the airport lounge while resting comfortably and maintaining social distancing.

Closer collaboration

Continued collaboration between governments and the wider travel ecosystem remains critical and more progress must be made in 2022. Driving forward the design and implementation of interoperable health apps and passports as travel borders begin to reopen is key. However, challenges remain with the Collinson x CAPA survey revealing that 74 percent of respondents said they are concerned about reports of fraudulent COVID-19 test results and vaccination passports. The industry needs to ensure that they are working together to address such personal data concerns and issues of trust, both by the public and between governments.

Need for global herd immunity

Finally, it is widely recognised that global herd immunity will be the key driver of a return to normality. Vaccine inequality is a major hurdle, however, initiatives such as Collinson’s partnership with the WHO Foundation for their ‘Go Give One’ global campaign are set to help countries facing this issue. Recognising the role governments and travel ecosystem organisations must play, we’ve also formed the Global Travel Sector Vaccine Coalition – currently made up of Collinson, Virgin Atlantic and the Pacific Asia Travel Association, alongside the WHO Foundation. We encourage more travel organisations to join to be a positive force in aiding global immunity.

Positive steps into 2022

While there are many challenges to be faced, encouraging signs to suggest that the worst is behind us. The aviation industry has taken many positive steps forward to help ensure global travel recovery - with IATA announcing that net industry losses are expected to reduce to $11.6 billion in 2022 after a $51.8 billion loss in 2021. Domestic travel in India has also seen encouraging growth, with domestic air traffic growing by 52 percent year-on-year (3) in December 2021.

In 2022, we can expect more turbulence ahead, but the key to the travel industry moving forward is a collaboration between the private and public sectors to ensure we’re collectively working together for a safe return to travel.

Author Priyanka Lakhani is Senior Vice President, Commercial EMEA, Collinson. She has over 20 years of experience in designing and delivering customer engagement and loyalty strategies.