If you just have 36 hours in Paris, you won't be able to see everything, but you'll get a good taste of the culture, architecture, shopping, and cuisine to plan a future visit. Take a quick trip to the French capital with our suggested itineraries for a day and a half there.

Paris, the City of Lights, continues to be one of our top travel destinations because of its wide variety of attractions. If you just have 36 hours in Paris, you won't be able to see everything, but you'll get a good taste of the culture, architecture, shopping, and cuisine to plan a future visit. Take a quick trip to the French capital with our suggested itineraries for a day and a half there.

Day 1

Visiting the Palace and Gardens of Luxembourg

The Palais du Luxembourg, located between both the Latin Quarter as well as Saint-Germain-des-Près, is a great place to begin your day. After serving as Marie de Medici's residence in the 17th Century, the stunning palace currently serves as the seat of the French Senate. Spectacular gardens can be seen behind the castle, where visitors gather to jog, read, picnic, and play pétanque, a classic French ball game. There are a playground, carousel, and pony rides for the kids of travelling families.

River Seine and Paris' Two Island Suburbs

To find bouquinistes, Parisian booksellers who sell second-hand books and tourist trinkets along the banks of the Seine, go north of the river. The Pont Neuf is one of four bridges that go to the remainder of Paris from the Île de la Cité. The Île de la Cité is where you'll find the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral, the towering Tour de l'Horloge, and the stunning Gothic Sainte Chapelle. Cross the Ponte St. Louis to the chic Île St. Louis in Paris, and take a walk around the island's cobblestone alleyways before cooling down with a treat from the renowned Berthillon Glacier.

The Area Known as Le Marais

Make your way to Le Marais on the Right Bank, a fashionable area famed for its winding, medieval-style alleyways and eclectic population. Fashion stores, high-end hotels, art galleries, artisanal bakeries, hip eateries, and relaxing cafes are just some of the attractions for guests. Tourists can't miss the stunning Place des Vosges, the historic Maison Victor Hugo, and the innovative Musée Picasso.

Pâtisseries

Have a refreshing pastry at Fou de Pâtisserie to refuel with. There are also a number of pastries by some of the city's best pastry chefs, such as Pierre Hermé, Pierre Marcoloni, Carl Marletti, and Jean-François Foucher, in addition to the store's own creations. Just around the corner, the excellent Stohrer pâtisserie awaits. The pastry chef for Louis XV opened it in 1730, making it the city's oldest. (Try something else on our contemporary flavours of Marais, Paris pastry, or French culinary tour for more delicious Parisian options.)

The Louvre and the Tuileries Gardens

The world's biggest art museum, the Louvre, is just a 10-minute stroll away. The museum has priceless works of art like the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo; plan to spend some time there. When you've had your fill of art, go outside the Louvre to the infamous Jardins des Tuileries, Parisian city's biggest garden.

Tower of Eiffel

The Eiffel Tower, although a divisive emblem of Paris (we have yet to encounter a native Parisian who approves of the tower), is one of the world's most popular tourist attractions. In the evening, when the spotlights are on, the architectural monument from the 19th Century is a sight to see. The monument is more than a thousand feet tall, and its three floors are home to various attractions including lookouts, gift stores, a museum, many restaurants (including one with a Michelin star), and a champagne bar.

Journey down the Seine

Paris, like every other river city, is best seen from the water. The Batobus, Paris' commuting boats, are a more local (and cheaper) alternative to the Bateaux Mouches, open excursion riverboats, for evening excursions with food, live music, and champagne. A Batobus day ticket allows you to jump on and off at any of the nine stations located near Paris' most prominent attractions, providing a great overview of the city's layout and its beginnings just on Île de la Cité.

Day 2

Montmartre

Get up early and enjoy a stroll around Montmartre, a neighbourhood in Paris known for its artist colony and steep slopes dotted with ancient sites. Artists as diverse as Modigliani and Picasso have found inspiration in the area. See the city from above at the iconic Sacré-Coeur Basilica. Artists gather at the Place du Tertre, where you may watch them at work or commission a picture.

Shopping at Galeries Lafayette & Printemps

The beautiful Palais Garnier opera theatre, built in the 19th Century, is only a short walk from the Opéra railway station and the Galeries Lafayette department store. Located in a stunning Belle Époque structure, the legendary retail chain has the most up-to-date designer clothing, accessories, and beauty products. Shop till you drop at Printemps, another major department store just across the corner. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic city views from each structure's top floor.

The Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées

Take the metro towards the Franklin Roosevelt station, and then walk along the Champs-Élysées, the city's most renowned boulevard, studded with cafes and luxury stores until you reach the Arc de Triomphe, the largest arch in the world, commissioned by Napoleon. Voilà! The Metropolis of Love & Lights has so much to offer, and this jam-packed schedule will just scratch the surface.