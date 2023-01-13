How to make the most of your long weekend in Bangalore!

Bangalore is a city with something for everyone, from a rock said to be approximately 3,000 million years old to stone-carved temples that date back 1,000 years, from the greatest sunrise sites to the best in town coffee for the soul.

Bangalore is more than just the ‘Silicon Valley’ of India. Bangalore is a city with something for everyone, from a rock said to be approximately 3,000 million years old to stone-carved temples that date back 1,000 years, from the greatest sunrise sites to the best in town coffee for the soul. Seeing all of Bengaluru in only 36 hours is impossible, but here are some suggestions for making the most of your time.

Day 1

Morning

Witnessing the dawn is one of life's greatest pleasures. Watching the sky become brilliant hues as the sun rises is a breathtakingly peaceful experience. Thankfully, there are many beautiful parks and lakes in Bangalore from which to see the emerging wonder without interruption. To get your day off to a great start, go to Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram and Hesaraghatta Lagoon in the city's northwestern quadrant for some early morning jogging or running.

Building an appetite via sungazing and running. Good, since if you haven't eaten at the greatest eateries in Bangalore, you haven't really seen the city. Some of the tastiest dosas in all of Bengaluru can be found at CTR, which is located in the Malleshwaram neighbourhood. That, along with some freshly ground coffee from the area, will get you in the mood to explore everything that the place has to offer.

Bangalore Palace in the afternoon

The city of Bangalore is home to many wonderful works of art and architectural landmarks, which may be explored after a hearty meal of great South Indian cuisine. The Bangalore Palace should serve as your first stop. Built-in the Tudor style, the palace was purchased by the Wadiyar family in the 19th Century for their monarch. It has neo-classical, Edwardian, and Victorian period furnishings and intricately carved wood ornamentation throughout. The inside is decorated with works by Greek and Dutch painters in addition to Raja Ravi Varma.

Museum of Contemporary Art

You should visit the NGMA National Gallery of Modern Art after taking in the sights of Bangalore Palace. You may see works by a number of the most important 20th-Century Indian painters at this expansive exhibition in Bangalore. Modern and contemporary masterpieces of the highest quality may be seen at NGMA.

The House of Representatives, or Vidhan Soudha

The Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru's state legislature and an impressive structure in Indo-Saracenic & Dravidian design, is the next and last destination if you haven't already worn yourself out. The magnificent edifice looks out over the Karnataka High Court, a further example of fine architecture in the state.

The evening hours are prime time to see a show at the theatre, listen to a concert, or see a live band at a local bar or restaurant. To see a concert at the illustrious Ranga Shankara, you only need to prepare ahead. The city of Bangalore also has a lively and impressive stand-up comedy culture. Book My Show and Events High are two excellent Internet resources for finding upcoming events.

Night

But if you're not quite ready to call it a night, and would prefer not to eat in your accommodation, Indiranagar has several fantastic restaurants to choose from. You can eat at Delhi Highway if you're craving Northern Indian food, Chianti if you're craving Italian, or Phobidden Fruit if you're craving Vietnamese.

Day 2

Morning

Bull Temple

Nandi, the sacred bull, is revered there since he is said to be God Shiva's vehicle. The stunning temple, built in the 16th Century, provides breathtaking views of the festivities taking place inside. To show their devotion, worshipers pour milk and rub butter on a statue of Nandi. Traditional South Indian sacred music is performed by youthful musicians at the temple.

Town of Cooke

Head to Cooke Town, which is located to the northeast of Bangalore, on your next trip. An area with a long history and a wealth of cultural attractions in Bangalore. Located in the Bangalore Cantonment, Cooke Town is home to several well-preserved colonial structures. In comparison to the rest of Bangalore, this area seems unusually laid-back, with its narrow alleyways, temporary markets, and friendly locals.

If you're looking for a great location to dine in Bangalore, go no further than Cooke Town. Fantastic Lebanese, Vietnamese, Chinese, Syrian, and French dining options abound. For lunch, Chilli Chic is among the top options. Restaurant interior designers and decorators oversee this unique establishment. If you give them enough notice, they will bring you food and host a private session outside on their patio.

Time to go up Pottery Row for the afternoon

Similarly, intriguing and also quite ancient, Pottery Town is located close to Cook Town and is home to a tight-knit group of artisans and clay artisans. Old houses and stores selling clay idols and other goods along the sides of the narrow, packed streets.

Chickpet

You may go to Chickpet if you still have some strength in you. In the hustle and bustle of this, one of Bangalore's oldest retail areas, you may get a feel for the city's true character. A vibrant flower market that is perfect for snapping photos. You may visit the greatest saree shops and fabric stores in Bangalore, as well as find beautiful handloom textiles.

Evening

One possible way to relax this evening is by visiting one of Koramangala's many resto pubs. Enjoy some beverages and tasty seafood at Fenny's Lounge and Kitchen. If you're the kind that enjoys getting up and dancing after a few shots, Sotally Tober is the place to go.

Night

Nasi And Mee is an excellent restaurant for those who like or are curious to sample authentic Malaysian and Thai cuisine. The European and Asian fare at What's In A Name is excellent, and there are also beverages and entertainment options.