How Instagram is reshaping travel into a billion-dollar industry

The tourism industry has undergone a 360-degree change post the COVID-19 pandemic and the phot and photo sharing site Instagram has been one platform that has influenced a large number of people to go on holiday.

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world with over 1 billion active users. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned video and photo sharing networking site offers unique tools for the tourism industry to market and promote their services.

Let's take a look at how travellers are being influenced to go on vacations. We'll discuss how businesses are using Instagram to reach new customers, how influencers are driving traffic to destinations, and how the platform is changing the way people travel.

How Instagram is changing the way people travel

Instagram has had a major impact on the tourism industry. The platform has made it easier than ever for people to share photos and videos of their travel experiences, which has inspired others to explore new places.

Before Instagram

In the past, people would rely on travel guides and word-of-mouth to learn about new destinations. But these resources could be limited or outdated. Additionally, it could be difficult to get a sense of what a destination was really like from a travel guide or a friend's description.

After Instagram

Now, with Instagram, people can see photos and videos of real people enjoying themselves in different parts of the world. This gives them a much better sense of what a destination is like and whether it would be a good fit for them.

The Impact of Instagram on Tourism

Instagram has had a significant impact on tourism. In 2019, the global tourism industry generated $1.5 trillion in revenue. This number is expected to grow to $2.7 trillion by 2025.

Instagram's influence as discerned by A WTO survey

A study by the World Tourism Organisation found that Instagram has a positive impact on tourism. The study found that Instagram users are more likely to travel than non-users, and they are also more likely to spend more money on travel.

Another survey by Expedia found that 30 percent of American travelers are influenced or inspired by social media when planning a vacation, with the ability to take good photos being a major factor in this. Because of the widespread association of Instagram with travel, the platform recently added tools for brands to include "Book" and "Reserve" buttons into their feeds.

How Influencers are driving footfalls to destinations

Influencers are another important part of the Instagram tourism ecosystem. Influencers are people who have a large following on Instagram. They often travel to different destinations and share photos and videos of their experiences with their followers.

How businesses are using Instagram to reach new customers

Businesses in the tourism industry are using Instagram in a variety of ways to reach new customers. For example, many businesses are using Instagram to create photo and video content that showcases their destinations and attractions. This content can be used to inspire potential customers to book a trip.

The future of Instagram and tourism

It is clear that Instagram is having a major impact on the tourism industry. The platform is making it easier for people to find travel inspiration, connect with other travelers, and book their own travel arrangements. As Instagram continues to grow, it is likely to have an even greater impact on the tourism industry.