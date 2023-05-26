How Instagram is reshaping travel into a billion-dollar industry

The tourism industry has undergone a 360-degree change post the COVID-19 pandemic and the phot and video sharing site Instagram has been one platform that has influenced a large number of people to go on holiday. Let's take a look at how travellers are being influenced to go on vacations

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world with over 1 billion active users. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned video and photo sharing networking site offers unique tools for the tourism industry to market and promote their services.

Let's take a look at how travellers are being influenced to go on vacations. We'll discuss how businesses are using Instagram to reach new customers, how influencers are driving traffic to destinations, and how the platform is changing the way people travel.

How Instagram is changing the way people travel

Instagram has had a major impact on the tourism industry. The platform has made it easier than ever for people to share photos and videos of their travel experiences, which has inspired others to explore new places.