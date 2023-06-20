Hotel room rates 25% higher than pre covid levels, expect to rise further led by G20 meetings

Hotel chains do not expect any decline in its rates and occupancy levels in 2023 due to a tight schedule of G20 Summit meetings and Men's cricket international world cup in November. The resumption of foreign inbound travel will provide further impetus.

Even with sky rocketing prices, domestic travelers are willing to pay the premium for their air travel as well as hotel stay. After being locked at home for consecutive two years, Indians have decided to pack their bags and not give any second thoughts on nudging their travel plans in 2023, being the first 'normal' year since the advent of Covid. Inflation seems to be of least concern as domestic tourists are willing to splurge with families on hotel accommodation as well as air travel.

The hotel industry is flourishing and its demand has now outpaced the supply. The average hotel occupancy rates across India in 4QFY23 at 66 percent, surpassed pre covid levels of 58 percent. This was driven by strong demand from weddings and international events such as G20 meetings as well as the various global events in Mumbai in March 2023. Further, business tourism or MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) comprised a lucrative part of the tourism mix.

The upward trend in occupancy rates in Q4FY23 was largely led by strong February performance of 70 percent. Alongside, the average room rates rose 9 percent quarter on quarter to Rs 7,867, which is 25 percent higher versus precovid levels.

Will high hotel rates see any moderation?

Hotel chains do not expect any decline in its room rates and occupancy levels in 2023 due to a busy schedule of G20 Summit meetings and Men's cricket international world cup in November. The resumption of foreign inbound travel will provide further impetus.

Mumbai continues to be the top market with occupancy rates hovering around 76-78 percent in March, according to HVS Anarock. Motilal Oswal analysis shows India-wide average room rates can rise further by 16 to 17 percent in 2023.

Should you buy hotel stocks?

The overall demand in hotel industry is growing faster than supply. While Foreign tourist arrival (FTA) has not fully recovered, domestic demand is driving the sector, hence outlook is postive.

Lemon Tree has decided to invest in renovations and expects to sustain long-term earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins at 50 percent.

Chalet Hotels expects EBITDA margins to improve further with capex

plans of Rs 600 crore for FY24 and Rs 2,000 for the next five years.

EIH expects an increase in the average room rates for its hotels, as the current levels are deemed underpriced considering the quality of service being provided by EIH hotels. The company says its foreign occupancy has not witnessed a strong recovery, however the room rates have not experienced a significant decline either. This is due to the willingness of domestic travelers to pay higher rates for accommodations.

In line with surge in travel, hotel stocks have outperformed the broader market. Indian Hotels has been the best performer with 25 percent gains in 2023 till date, followed by EIH (19 percent), Chalet Hotels (18 percent), Lemon Tree (14 percent) and TAJ GVK Hotels and Resorts Ltd (11 percent).