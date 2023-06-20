Hotel room rates 25% higher than pre covid levels, expect to rise further led by G20 meetings

Hotel chains do not expect any decline in its rates and occupancy levels in 2023 due to a tight schedule of G20 Summit meetings and Men's cricket international world cup in November. The resumption of foreign inbound travel will provide further impetus.

Even with sky rocketing prices, domestic travelers are willing to pay the premium for their air travel as well as hotel stay. After being locked at home for consecutive two years, Indians have decided to pack their bags and not give any second thoughts on nudging their travel plans in 2023, being the first 'normal' year since the advent of Covid. Inflation seems to be of least concern as domestic tourists are willing to splurge with families on hotel accommodation as well as air travel.

The hotel industry is flourishing and its demand has now outpaced the supply. The average hotel occupancy rates across India in 4QFY23 at 66 percent, surpassed pre covid levels of 58 percent. This was driven by strong demand from weddings and international events such as G20 meetings as well as the various global events in Mumbai in March 2023. Further, business tourism or MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) comprised a lucrative part of the tourism mix.

The upward trend in occupancy rates in Q4FY23 was largely led by strong February performance of 70 percent. Alongside, the average room rates rose 9 percent quarter on quarter to Rs 7,867, which is 25 percent higher versus precovid levels.