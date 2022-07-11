Himachal, Sikkim crack down on camping with eye on rains, environment 

As the monsoon unravels across India and fatal landslides are reported almost daily, the Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim governments have decided it's time to keep a check on camping activities, especially ‘fixed camping.’

Camping in the forest regions of Kullu-Manali is now possible only after getting the required permission. Also, those entering the forest areas would have to pay a fee of Rs 50.

Camping is also not allowed near the water bodies, said Angel Chauhan, Division Forest Officer, Kullu. Camping near the rivers, lakes, etc, can be harmful for the environment as well as locals, who use the water bodies for drinking water and irrigation purposes. "Inundation during the monsoon is also a possibility, which is also why it was decided to not allow camping near the water bodies," Chauhan said.

Fixed camping

Chauhan also spoke about how fixed camping has been banned in the region as well.

In fixed camping, the tour operators set up camp bases on the trails in advance for the trekking season. These camp sites have all the required equipment, food, ration, etc. People trek from one camp site to another, take rest, move on to the third camp site, and so forth, till they reach the destination.

"The number of tourists on a particular trail have increased due to fixed camping. Also, the waste generated because of fixed camping was going beyond our management capacity," Chauhan said.

Last month, Sikkim too decided to not allow fixed camping. "Occupying camping sites in advance is not permitted anymore,” said Kazi Sherpa, General Director of Adventure Cell, Sikkim Tourism. He said fixed camping is hazardous to the environment and it also doesn’t give a fair chance to other trekkers to camp at a particular spot.

“We received complaints from smaller tour organisations about how it was unfair to them as the camping sites were always occupied by tents that were placed in advance by other tour operators,” Sherpa said.

Himachal’s Chauhan added that fixed camping was also detrimental for the environment and the ecology of the region.

Rotational camping allowed