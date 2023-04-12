Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta began his career as a toilet cleaner, says his best decision was ...

I plunged toilets in my first job and now I run a business, Hilton Worldwide CEO and President Christopher J. Nassetta said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18. “People need to understand the complexities of the hotel business,” he said, speaking about the industry and its tribulations at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said COVID-19 was painful for the travel and tourism sector and the ability to attract talent to the industry is only now returning to normalcy.

Talking about Hilton’s business in India, he said it has recovered beyond the pre-COVID levels. The underlying fundamentals in the country are extraordinary, he said. “The hotel industry is certainly not dead. We are back,” he told CNBC-TV18.

For 2023, Nassetta believes inflation, rate hikes and geopolitical tensions are the headwinds. However, the tailwinds — pent-up travel demand as well as flexible work — is what is working in the industry’s favour at the moment. “The tailwinds for the hotel industry are much stronger now. We expect 2023 to be better than the last year,” he said.

Nassetta said he sees broader demand trends to continue for the next 1-2 years. The demand will be especially stronger in the next two to three quarters, he forecast. He also sees massive potential in the leisure travel space.

On India

Hilton has 14 hotels in the pipeline in India and the goal is to open 75 more in the next five years, Nassetta said, adding that the country’s domestic and outbound travel market is quite large.

However, when you look at the country’s population to rooms ratio, it becomes evident that the hotel market is “undersupplied” and has a large growth potential. “India has 2.6 million rooms as against 1.4 billion people. The Indian hotel market has unlimited potential for growth,” Nassetta said.

Hilton will continue to focus on the luxury space in India, as it brings the luxury brand Waldorf Austoria to the country, Nassetta said. However, the mid-market segment is also among the company’s priority areas.

Hilton’s China story

In China, on the other hand, Hilton has 500 hotels with 500 more in the pipeline. Nasseta said China recovered quite quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic, however its zero-COVID policy led to slowdown in travel. He added that domestic travel in the country was rapidly becoming strong. He also expects more international travel from China by this year-end or in 2024.

Growth strategy and view on M&As

Hilton strongly believes in maintaining customer relations. According to Nassetta, the highest levels of occupancy are also represented by members of its loyalty programme.

He said the hotel business has had good success in growing the firm organically. “All 21 of our brands were launched organically. It is unlikely that we will consider mergers and acquisitions,” he said.

Hilton is all set to launch its new brand, Spark by Hilton, in the US. However, it won’t be bringing it to India any time soon. The new brand is more in the economy travel space, which Hilton has not played before, Nassetta said

Best decision in his life

Asked about the best decision he made in his life, Nassetta added a personal touch. “Marrying my wife and having six daughters,” he said, in answer to the question.