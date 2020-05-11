Here's how you can buy tickets on IRCTC website and mobile app

The Indian Railways is set to resume a limited number of passenger services from Tuesday. The national transporter likely started taking online bookings for the same on its e-catering website/app -- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Booking of tickets through agents (both IRCTC and railway) is however not allowed.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the railways had earlier stopped passenger train services on March 22.

(Also read: MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains)

As many as 15 special trains will run from the New Delhi to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai from Tuesday. The trains will run connect Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

These trains will include only AC coaches with a similar fare structure as the premium Rajdhani trains, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways.

The trains will include 1 AC, 2 AC, and 3 AC class and will run with nearly full capacity. The trains will also have stoppages at major routes.

Here's how to book a ticket online on IRCTC website:

Step 1: Registered users can visit the IRCTC website and login using user name and password. Unregistered users can first register themselves and then login

Step 2: After logging in, users are required to type the source and destination of the journey in the 'Book your ticket' section.

Step 3: Select the journey date and class of coach and then click on 'Find Trains'

Step 4: Once the list opens, choose the desired train and the class of coach.

Step 5: Check the availability and proceed to book tickets if seats are available

Step 6: Fill the passenger details and continue booking