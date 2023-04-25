Here's full list of Vande Bharat Express trains — know timings, schedules, ticket prices

Launched under the 'Make in India' initiative, the Vande Bharat Express semi-high-speed trains are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi, and comfortable seating. Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by PM Modi today.

The Vande Bharat Express train has revolutionised modern rail travel in India with its cutting-edge features and advanced technology. Launched under the 'Make in India' initiative by the Indian Railways, this semi-high-speed train is equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi, and comfortable seating.

Since its inaugural run on the New Delhi Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route in February 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has been praised for its exceptional speed, safety, and service excellence, offering passengers a unique and elevated travel experience.

Here is the full list of Vande Bharat trains:

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express train, which was inaugurated by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New Delhi-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019, operates on all days, except Mondays and Thursdays. The train covers a distance of 755 km in eight hours.

The ticket cost for this train varies depending on the class of travel. The fare for a chair car ticket is around Rs 1,805 per person, while an Executive Class ticket costs around Rs 3,355 per person.

New Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra Vande Bharat

Home Minister Amit Shah launched the country's second semi-high-speed train on October 3, 2019, which runs between New Delhi and Katra. This train covers a distance of 655 km in eight hours. The train operates on all days except Tuesdays.

The ticket prices for this train vary according to the class of travel. The cost for an AC chair car ticket from New Delhi to Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra is around Rs 1,545 per person, while an Executive Class chair car ticket costs approximately Rs 2,805 per person.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

The Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train was launched on September 30, 2022, covering a distance of 520 km in six hours and 20 minutes. This high-speed train operates on all days except Sundays and offers two classes of travel — AC chair car and executive chair car. The ticket price for AC chair car is Rs 1,420, while the Executive Class chair car ticket costs Rs 2,630.

New Delhi-Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

The New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on October 13, 2022. It runs from New Delhi to Himachal Pradesh with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, and Anandpur Sahib, reaching Una as its final destination. The train runs six days a week except Fridays, covering a distance of 415 km in five hours and 25 minutes. The ticket fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,240, and Rs 2,240 for Executive Class chair car.

Mysuru-Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express

The fifth Vande Bharat Express train, from Mysuru to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, was inaugurated on November 11, 2022. It covers a distance of 497 km and stops at Katpadi and Bengaluru. The train runs every day, except on Wednesdays. The fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,365, and Rs 2,485 for Executive Class chair car.

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi flagged off the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express on December 11, 2022, connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur. The train covers the distance in 5.5 hours, stopping at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia. It runs on all days except Saturdays. The fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,155 and for Executive Class chair car, it's Rs 2,065.

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was launched on December 30, 2022. It covers the journey in 7.5 hours and stops at Bolpur, Malda town, and Barsoi. The train operates every day except Wednesdays, departing from Howrah at 5.55 am and arriving at New Jalpaiguri at 1.25 pm. An AC chair car ticket costs Rs 1,565 while Executive Class chair car costs Rs 2,825.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, India's eighth semi-high-speed train, was launched on January 15, 2023. It covers a distance of 699 km in 8.5 hours, halting at four stations. The train runs six days a week except Sundays and offers an AC chair car for Rs 1,665 and an Executive Class chair car for Rs 3,120.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

The ninth Vande Bharat Express commenced on February 11, 2023, connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Solapur. It covers a distance of 455 km in six hours and 35 minutes, with stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi. The train operates six days a week, except on Wednesdays from CSMT and Thursdays from Solapur. The fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,300, while Executive Class chair car is Rs 2,365.

Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

The Mumbai CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, India's 10th semi-high-speed train, covers the 340 km distance in 5 hours and 25 minutes. It operates all days except Tuesdays, with tickets ranging from Rs 1,000-2,000.

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

The 11th Vande Bharat Express train runs between Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. The 700-km long journey takes 7.5 hours and the train operates six days a week, excluding Saturdays. The fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,665 and it is Rs 3,120 for Executive Class.

Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi launched Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train on April 12. The train runs between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment railway station and covers the distance in five hours and 15 minutes, faster than the Shatabdi Express, which takes around six hours and 15 minutes. The fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,250 and for Executive Class it is Rs 2,270.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Tirupati was launched by PM Modi on April 8.

The train covers 661 km in just 8.5 hours, which is significantly less than the time taken by other express trains plying on this route. The fare for AC chair car on the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati is Rs 1680, and for Executive Class, it is Rs 3,080.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express on April 8. This train operates between the two cities on all days except Wednesdays. The train covers this distance in about 5.5 hours.

The fare of AC chair car between Chennai to Coimbatore is Rs 1,365 and it costs Rs 2,485 to travel Executive Class.

Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express

Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. This semi-high-speed train will complete the journey between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram Central in eight hours and five minutes, making it faster than the Rajdhani Express which takes approximately 10 hours and 45 minutes. The AC chair car fare will be Rs 1,520, while the Executive Class fare will be Rs 2,815.

The Vande Bharat train between Patna and Ranchi was scheduled to be launched today (April 25) but was postponed due to technical issues.