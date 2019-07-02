Here is what most Indian travellers worry about

Even as more and more Indians are travelling, a recent survey has revealed that they are most worried about their journey especially about the experience, safety and food.

The environment, experience, expectations and food are some of the top things that most Indian travellers worry about, according to a survey by the Netherlands headquartered travel e-commerce company Booking.com.

The survey was done among 21,500 respondents of over 18 years, across 29 markets, including 1,000 from Australia, Brazil, China, Columbia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the US, the UK, Russia, and 500 each from Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, who had travelled at least once in 2018.

According to the survey, 36 percent Indians worry being in an environment that feels unsafe, compared to 43 percent of global travellers. It revealed that 30 percent of Indians worry that the experience might not be worth the money they have spent compared to 28 percent of global travellers.

Almost one third (28 percent) of Indian travellers worry about something being stolen when they are travelling against a global average of 39 percent. Indians also worry (24 percent) about the destination not living up to their expectations from the global average of 28 percent.

Almost 23 percent of Indian travellers worry that the local food will not meet their dietary requirements or preferences against a global average of 10 percent. Language is another aspect Indians worry (21 percent) thinking about not being able to communicate.

The survey also revealed that 17 per cent Indians worries about getting lost, while 16 per cent worries about their travel companions not liking the accommodation they have chosen and 17 per cent about the journey itself.

While, 41 per cent Italians and 36 percent French travellers worry the most about not liking the accommodation they have chosen. Further, it found that Korea (32 percent), France (22 percent) and India (21 percent) shared the highest fear of missing out on great experiences because they do not know the best things to do.

It also revealed that with the increasing growth of smartphone penetration and internet access, 68 percent of Indian travellers opt to make bookings online through travel websites and apps.