Health ministry eases COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers to India | Check what has changed

The new guidelines will come into effect from 12 am of July 20, 2023, the health ministry said.

There will be no RT-PCR-based testing of a random 2 percent subset of international travellers to India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said while easing COVID-19 guidelines for international flyers on Wednesday. The new guidelines will come into effect from 12 am of July 20, 2023, the health ministry said.

"Taking note of prevalent COVID-19 situation and the significant achievements made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage across the globe, the Union Health Ministry has further eased guidelines for international travelers in context of COVID-19," the health ministry said in a statement.

"Vide these new guidelines, which shall come into effect from 0000 Hrs (IST) of 20th July 2023, the earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travelers to India, now stand dropped," the ministry added.

The ministry, however, maintained that the earlier advice for precautionary measures "to be followed in context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travelers shall continue to apply". The press release said the ministry continues to follow the COVID-19 scenario closely.

Here's what the revised guidelines by the health ministry said:

> All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

> In-flight announcement about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

> Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol. The said passenger must wear a mask, be isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment

> De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

> Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials

present at the point of entry.

> The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated,

taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

> All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

The Union Health Ministry had announced random testing of 2 percent of total passengers in a flight post arrival in a set of guidelines issued in December last year. The norms were issued amid the scare of the new BF. 7 variant of the COVID-19.

As of July 19, 2023, India has 1,464 active COVID-19 cases. The country has so far reported 5,31,915 coronavirus deaths and 4.49 crore (4,49,95,004). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,625 . According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.