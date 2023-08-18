Have a RuPay Credit Card? You get first pick at Lollapalooza India 2024 tickets!

2 Min Read
Music festival Lollapalooza is set to return for the second time in India. The two-day event will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28, 2024.
Music lovers can get their hands on tickets to the elusive music festival through the ticketing website BookMyShow. If you're a RuPay credit card holder, you're in luck! Limited exclusive pre-sales will open on August 23 on the BookMyShow website.
That's not all! If you attended last year's Lollapalooza, there's a treat in store for you! A special pre-sale on tickets will be available to individuals who are a part of #LollaSquad and BookMyShow Superstars from August 25.
Other eager beavers, don't worry! General ticket sales go live on August 27.
Lollapalooza 2024 is set to be a stunning showcase of musical prowess. With four stages, over 20 hours of live music, and a lineup that's not revealed yet, you're bound to leave your jaw on the floor.
With a mix of global sensations and local gems, Lollapalooza 2024 is sure to keep you grooving non-stop.
