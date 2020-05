Domestic flights are set to resume in India from May 25 in a graded manner. While flight operations are not resuming in Kolkata, Bagdogra, Vizag, Vishakhapatnam from May 25, domestic air travel is set to commence on a smaller scale across other airports.

If you are planning to take a domestic flight to Bhopal or Indore, here is the standard operating procedure (SOP) -- issued by the Madhya Pradesh government -- to be followed once you land in the state.

1. Arriving and departing passengers have to show self-declaration form, including phone number and place of stay in the state and will undergo thermal screening at the earmarked counter.

2. Symptomatic passengers will undergo COVID-19 test and will be allowed to leave only on negative test.

3. If a symptomatic passenger tests positive in COVID-19 test, then depending on the Symptoms, the person will be sent to either COVID care centre or dedicated COVID-19 hospital or institutional quarantine facility for 10 days.

4. After 10 days, if such a passenger shows no Symptoms for another three days then the person can be discharged but will have to stay in home quarantine for another seven days.