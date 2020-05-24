Have a domestic flight to Kerala? Here is the SOP

Domestic flights will resume from May 25 but several states have issued their own set of standard operating procedures which have to be followed by all those arriving and departing from the state.

Kerala government has laid out its own standard operating procedure for domestic flights landing in the state.

Here are the guidelines:

1. After obtaining flight tickets, travellers shall register their details at Covid19Jagratha following the link https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/. One has to select the airport of arrival in Kerala.

2. All passengers have to provide their details.

3. A travel permit will be issued using a QR code in the registered mobile number and email.

4. The airline staff shall insist on the details of the entry pass obtained from COVID-19Jagratha before issuing the boarding pass.

5. Travellers can use their own vehicles or rented vehicle to travel to their homes.

6. Show registration details at the registration desk at the airport.

7. Asymptomatic passengers will undergo home quarantine and symptomatic passengers will be sent to either COVID care center or hospital.

8. All arriving passengers have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine. If home quarantine is not available, then the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine.

9. Pick up vehicles will be allowed for arriving passengers with one person (excluding the driver of the vehicle) subject to social distancing norms.

10. District administrations will make arrangements for operating KSRTC buses to other headquarters or towns to drop the arriving passengers.