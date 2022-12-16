Among graveyards, India ranks fairly high for having some of the creepiest and most mysterious places. There are many more cemeteries and mortuaries like these ones all around the country, each with its own unique history and tales to tell. We've listed down the top ten for you.

1. The Cemetery at South Park, Kolkata

Beautiful? I kid you not, this place is perhaps the most haunted graveyard in all of India! All the graves of young Englishmen may be found in the mortuary. Their abrupt demise is all everybody can talk about. For their witchcraft, the Jogi babas dig up the graves and utilize the bodies they find there. Whenever possible, bring a friend with you.

2. The Portuguese Graveyard in Kollam

The cemetery's graveyards have a distinctively Portuguese feel. The best feature is the intricately etched images and names of the deceased that adorn each tombstone. It's possible that the dead are staring you down.

3. Kolkata's St. John's Cemetery

This is a relic from the early 1980s when the notorious East India Company was still active. To honor James Pattle as well as James Achilles, a chapel is constructed on the outskirts of town. Even if there are tall, untrampled grasses nearby, you must not walk on anyone's grave. There is supposedly a sound that may be heard if graves are disturbed.

4. Agra, India, Roman Catholic Cemetery

The splendor of the cemetery is encapsulated in this little Taj Mahal made entirely of red stones. The inscriptions on the tombs of Armenian troops are a jumble of Western and Eastern letters. Be wary, because you can feel the hum of their passing in the air.

5. Cemetery at Nicholson Road, Delhi

It's known as "Delhi's Forgotten Cemetery" for a reason Among the most interesting features of this cemetery are the poetry inscribed on the tombstones.

6. War Cemetery of Delhi, Delhi

Did you know that there's a woman with an open head of hair and a white saree who wanders throughout the nation's capital? She halts everyone in their tracks to beg for a ride. And if you don't allow her in your car, she'll follow you as you drive down the road! My buddy, this is a typical occurrence in the area of the infamous Delhi War Cemetery. Who among you would venture to see this place? Do enlighten me on the matter!

7. Murshidabad's Jafargunj Cemetery

There was formerly a "kitchen garden," or food growing area, on the spot where the cemetery now stands. But as of right now, it's just not the same. Imperial Nawabs of Bengal are buried here in this graveyard. Even though this cemetery is a famous tourist destination, few people go here after dark. It has been said that around midnight, the spouse of Nawab Nazim wanders the grounds looking for her lost children. Are you getting the chills?

8. Assam's Digboi War Cemetery

There is no more sombre symbol of war's aftereffects than the cemetery. These graves hold the remains of brave Second World War troops who were killed while resisting the Japanese invasion. According to urban legend, the spectres of the dead may be heard conspiring against the Japanese from this location. The vengeance of the grave!

9. Pune's Kirkee War Cemetery

One of the two monuments at the country's wealthiest cantonment is Kirkee War Graveyard. Veterans of WW I are buried here. So, the tale of this cemetery is both humorous and terrifying. There are rumours that Eastern and Western Africans forbade Indians from using the one cemetery, the Sewri Memorial, to lay to rest their loved ones. Therefore, the Indians created a more aesthetically pleasing cemetery for their dead. As a result of their prejudice, it seems that every night the spirits buried in the Kirkee cemetery choose a battle with the Sewri ones.

10. Dutch Cemetery, Kochi

India's first burial ground, and one of the most haunted places in the country. Hundreds of Dutch and British citizens are memorialized on the 104 tombstones and epitaphs. Because rumours circulate about the British getting their retribution on the Indians, the cemetery is usually closed.

