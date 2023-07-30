‘Gulf states posing a threat to Tourism in Goa, time to move beyond party and beaches’

3 Min Read
Goa Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte said that it's time to take proactive measures and move beyond Goa's reputation as a beach and party destination. The state needs to explore potentials in wellness and spiritual tourism, for travellers seeking enriching experiences.
The picturesque coastal state of Goa has long been a favourite destination for travelers seeking sun, sand and sea. It had taken a big leap as a wedding destination pre-pandemic, however, Goa Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte pointed out that the sector is facing new challenges from emerging destinations like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
He emphasized the need to explore new avenues beyond the traditional beach tourism and to promote sustainable tourism practices for future generations. Khaunte highlighted that the growing competition from Saudi Arabia which is working on an ambitious Red Sea Development project and is set to be completed ahead of schedule is something where tourists would want to go. Additionally, Bahrain is making strides as a preferred wedding destination, attracting couples from around the world. These developments present a potential threat to Goa's tourism industry.
Despite facing setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa's tourism sector has shown resilience, with footfalls returning to pre-pandemic levels. Emphasizing the importance of the tourism sector, Khaunte announced that Goa had the privilege of hosting the G20 tourism ministers' meeting, which gave the state global recognition.
He noted that it's time for the government to take proactive measures and move beyond Goa's reputation as a beach and party destination. Instead, the state needs to explore the potential of wellness and spiritual tourism, which will attract more travellers seeking enriching experiences.
By promoting Goa beyond its pristine beaches, the state can showcase its rich hinterland, culture, traditions, and delectable cuisine. Known as the food capital of the country, Goa can capitalise on this reputation and offer unique village experiences and backwater explorations to visitors.
"Recognising the overreliance on markets like the UK and Russia, Goa should now look to expand its reach. The Mopa airport has emerged as an opportunity to attract travelers from tier II and tier III cities, previously lacking direct connectivity. However, international connectivity remains a hurdle, and the state is focused on attracting more airlines by reducing taxation on aviation fuel," he said, PTI reported.
Goa's tourism sector is evolving, adapting to the changing global landscape, and striving for sustainability. As the state explores new avenues beyond its renowned beaches, it seeks to preserve its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and charm while embracing emerging opportunities in the ever-evolving world of travel, the tourism minister said.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
