Ground Report: Tourism seeing a pickup in Jammu & Kashmir

The daily count of air passengers at Srinagar Airport is hovering around 4,000-6,000 passengers with 35-40 flights coming in on a daily basis. A lot of travellers are also coming in via roads to explore this territory.

The tourism sector is witnessing slow but steady signs of revival. The visa restrictions on international travel has also diverted a lot of tourist traffic to several domestic spots.
The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has several popular tourist destinations such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Katra etc where people go for religious as well as leisure purposes.
Locals of Sonamarg say that business has been much better this year compared to last couple of years. Travellers are increasing day by day and hotels are now seeing 70-75 percent occupancy.
In Srinagar, Shikara operators and local shopkeepers are also witnessing a rise in tourists from places like Kerala and Maharashtra.
Locals believe that there is a revival in the tourism sector in J&K and the recovery will be able to hold its momentum in the times to come.
