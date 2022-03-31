Govt scraps need to collect tax on sale of foreign tour packages to NRIs visiting India

Domestic tour operators had been facing difficulties collecting tax from non-resident individuals visiting India and booking overseas tour packages with the operators.

Such individuals did not necessarily have Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) and, hence, a higher tax rate was required to be collected. The operators also explained to the government that such individuals found it difficult to furnish income tax returns and claim refunds.

To mitigate these issues, the Central government on Thursday relaxed provisions of tax collected at source—under Section 206C(1G) of the Income-Tax Act, 1961—in respect of non-resident individuals visiting India.

The government said that going forward, domestic tour operators would not be required to collect tax on the sale of overseas tour packages to non-resident individuals visiting India.

Section 206C (1G) provides for the collection of tax by a seller of an overseas tour programme package from a buyer, being a person purchasing such package, at the rate of 5 percent of the amount of the package.

The government has now said that the provisions of the said section will not apply to a buyer being an individual who is not a resident in India in terms of clause (1) and clause (1A) of section 6 of the Act and who is visiting India.

An I-T notification said the said changes come into effect immediately.

This tax came into force in 2020. From April 1, 2020, for the sale of overseas tour packages, domestic tour operators were to collect an amount towards income tax apart from the cost of the package. This was to be deposited with the I-T department.

In case PAN/Aadhar was available, operators were to collect a tax amount of 5 percent (plus applicable surcharge and cess in case of non-residents). Is PAN/­Aadhaar was not furnished or available, the tax collected at source was to be at the rate of 10 percent (plus applicable surcharge and cess in case of non-residents).

This rule had added a lot of compliance burden on tour operators. They were having to collect tax from travellers and pay it to the I-T department, and then file tax collected at source returns, and issue certificates for the same. Issues arose where they could not collect tax from NRIs visiting India as they neither had PAN/Aadhaar in most cases and could not even claim tax refunds.