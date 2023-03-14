Goa government to resume free pilgrimage scheme from April

The social welfare department had received 12,000 applications from people who wanted to avail the scheme. “These applications will be scrutinised thoroughly and will be sanctioned in April during the new fiscal,” said Goa's social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai.

The Goa government's scheme 'Mukhyamantri Devdarshan Yatra Yojana' which offered free pilgrimage to persons above 50 years of age will resume from next month, said state social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai.

Desai said the scheme would resume in April as the budget allocated for the scheme for this fiscal was exhausted.

He said the social welfare department had received 12,000 applications from people who wanted to avail the scheme. “These applications will be scrutinised thoroughly and will be sanctioned in April during the new fiscal,” Desai said.

Some people who have already availed the scheme have reapplied for it. However, the scheme can only be availed once and such applications will not be entertained, he said.

The scheme, which was launched in November 2022, offers free pilgrimage to holy places, including Shirdi (Maharashtra), Velankanni (Tamil Nadu) and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh). It had been suspended since the last one month.

