Goa & Bangkok — India's top favourite destinations for summer vacation this year

According to travel booking site Cleartrip, international hotel bookings from April to May spiked by 3.7 times while the bookings made in March spiked by 3 times in comparison to the same period last year.
Summer vacation is around the corner and tour operators are clinging to their seats planning travel and trips for tourists.
Cleartrip says its bookings for April 16 to July 15 increased by nearly 230 percent in comparison to the same period in 2022. It's important to factor in the base year as international travel was suspended until March 27, 2022, and the bookings for April to July this year were made on or before March 22.
Domestic travel bookings are up by over 9 percent as compared to last year. This number is not as huge as international as most states had eased travel restrictions and revenge travel had begun as soon as the lockdown was lifted.
So where are Indians travelling this summer?
According to Cleartrip, Goa remains the top favourite in local destinations, all the more after the inauguration of a new airport in Mopa.
Kochi, Bangalore, Manali, Rishikesh, Lonavala, Shimla & Ooty are some other sought-after places in India.
Bangkok remains the favourite international holiday spot for Indians, followed by Dubai & Maldives.
Travellers are also increasingly opting for EMI options to fund their trips. Cleartrip has seen a 60 percent rise in the no-cost EMI payment option.
"I can say that we have been successful in advancing the summer travel demand. We have seen a 60 percent rise in bookings versus last year across categories and that is a strong indicator that we have successfully advanced the summer travel demand," said Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R.
And these are just advance bookings, as we come closer to the holiday season, the growth in bookings across platforms is expected to surge further spelling good news for the hospitality industry.
