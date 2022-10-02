Get your Durga Puja wardrobe sorted: 5 Best places to shop for sarees in Kolkata

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini When Durga Puja comes calling, you know it is time to upgrade your closet! Sarees are a staple for all ages during the festive season, be it Ashtami's Anjali, or Dashami's Sindur Khela. From hidden antique shops to trendy boutiques, these are the greatest locations to shop for the saree of your dreams.

Wearing a saree and worshipping the Goddess Durga is a fundamental part of the Durga puja experience for Hindu women and girls throughout the country and even the world. On the holy day of Ashtami, ladies in Bengal dress to the nines in their most beautiful sarees and other traditional attire.

So, when Durga Puja comes calling, you know it is time to upgrade your closet! Saree is a staple for all ages during the festive season, be it Ashtami’s Anjali, or Dashami’s Sindur Khela. From hidden antique shops to trendy boutiques, these are the greatest locations to shop for the saree of your dreams!

Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal | College Street

Deemed a holy grail during Puja season, the wine red and creamy white Banarasi is a speciality of Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal. This is the best shop around if you're looking to add a fusion of both classic and modern gems to your collection.

Dhakeshwari Bastralaya | Shyambazar

There is a good chance that you have heard of Adi Dhakeshwari Bastralay, whether you are a novice saree aficionado or a dedicated shopper. This is one of the city's oldest shopping districts and has a great selection of classic sarees.

The fantastic selection here spans the gamut from wedding lines to handloom delicacies, with everything from the ubiquitous ‘Cotton Taant Sarees’ of Bengal to exquisite Tangails.

Banarasi Niketan | Shyambazar

Every time a holiday comes around, Banarasi Niketan is there to help you shine in a brilliant Kanchipuram saree. Or are you simply seeking to add another breathtaking beauty to your ever-expanding ethnic wear collection? They never fail to amaze you. While visitors might arrive at the store for the contemporary collections, they, more often than not, end up getting the more traditional piece.

Priya Gopal Bishoyi | Gariahat

Gariahat is the shopping mecca of Kolkata, and Rashbehari Avenue is home to the prestigious Priya Gopal Bishoyi. Another popular destination for ladies in quest of exquisite garb, this shop has some of the best collections from Bengal and is home to the perennial fan favourite, the thrilling Taant.

The stunning aesthetics and high quality of these items would make you forget all about the hefty price tags. A woman's closet is lacking if it does not include at least one Priyo Gopal Bishoyi saree. Get yours today!

Balaram Saha & Sons | Gariahat

When in Kolkata, you just must stop by Balram Saha to check out their selection of sarees. Balaram Saha has an incredible array of sarees, the most well-known kind of which is the handloom saree. The very mention of the word conjures up images of exquisite displays of Bengali Taant Sarees. Customers consistently rank this family-run company among their favourites.

Takeaway

Kolkata has been called ‘a heaven for saree lovers’ due to the incredible variety and quality of its sari offerings. If you don't visit the best saree stores in Kolkata, your journey to the Land of Joy won't be complete. Each market has its own distinct character, so with no further ado, either for a gift or for yourself, unleash the shopaholic within you! Happy Shopping!