Germany has relaxed some of it's stringent visa rules for Indian tourists, who are looking to travel to Germany, thus making it easier for them to secure a Schengen.

There is some great news for Indian travellers who are planning to visiting Germany on vacation. Some of the country's strict visa requirements for Indian visitors have been relaxed. The German embassy in India announced that citizens of the country can now apply for a visa at any of the Visa Application Centres (VFS) located in major cities all through the country.

Three months prior to departure is the earliest a traveller can apply for a Schengen visa. However, the D-visa category is excluded from this leniency (which include employment, student, and family reunion visa). Travelers with a valid Schengen visa are permitted to remain in the Schengen region for a maximum of 90 days during any 180-day term.

Also read |

Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland are the 26 countries that make up the Schengen area.

Travelers to Germany may easily access the other member states of the Schengen area, including the Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands. There is often no need to board a plane to go to these locations. Traveling by rail or car is quite appealing as a vacation option.

In case you're curious, the cost of a Schengen visa for Germany is 80 Euros for adults as well as 40 Euros for children. Visa fees are waived for children less than six years old.

Also read | 6 humongous statues in India that you must include in your historical tour itinerary