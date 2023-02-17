Strike at German airports may cause 'massive disruptions', Lufthansa cancels over 1,300 flights

Lufthansa said it is "working on providing alternative solutions such as train tickets as well as meal vouchers, and overnight stays for those affected".

Lufthansa has canceled more than 1,300 flights in view of a strike to be held at multiple German airports on Friday. These include all flights at the Frankfurt and Munich hub airports. The airlines said it is "working on providing alternative solutions such as train tickets as well as meal vouchers, and overnight stays for those affected".

Recognising that this may affect people's travel plans, Lufthansa also shared a link where people can check their flight status and review the available options here. Check out here.

The airline said "expect regular flight operations to be largely back to normal as early as February 18 February".

Strikes planned at seven German airports for Friday is expected to cause "massive disruptions", the operator of the country's largest airport, in Frankfurt, warned on Wednesday, setting the stage for another day of travel chaos caused by wage disputes.

The 24-hour strike coincides with Munich Security Conference.