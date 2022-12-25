Georgia, which is located at the crossroads of Asia, mediterranean Middle East, and Europe (along the old Silk Road route), has developed a distinctive culinary culture by absorbing and fusing influences from these regions. The cuisine is dominated by wonderful homemade breads, cheeses, and meats, as well as traditional Georgian ingredients like tarragon, walnuts, and agika (spicy paste).

Instagram feeds are flooded with recipes for Italian spaghetti and fluffy French croissants, respectively, and they have hooked foodies worldwide. But there's a new cuisine that's gaining a lot of followers, and it's famous for its substantial foods, tongue-tingling spices, and elaborate feasts at which visitors are regarded as "gifts from God." Time to introduce yourself to Georgian cuisine.

What a pleasure it is to eat Georgian!

Traditional Georgian Cuisine

Your taste receptors will be on fire for days after eating these delicacies. (And don't forget, you'll get the chance to test them out on Trafalgar's Georgia trip!)

Here are six of Georgia's most visually stunning foods.

The world's greatest comfort meal may very well be Georgian cuisine.

Khachapuri

Khachapuri is a pofoopular cheesy bread among locals. However, this is unlike anything you've ever experienced. The contrast between the pristine outside and the warm, comforting inside is so satisfying that you may find yourself rolling your eyes in delight. Let's speak about some of the permutations now. Yeast-infused pastry filled with salty Imeretian cow's milk cheese is a must-try while in Imeretia.

There's also the boat-shaped khachapuri, a favorite of the native Laz inhabitants who formerly roamed the Black Sea. We suggest ripping off the crust and letting it soak in the molten egg, melted cheese, and melted butter. Remember what we said about tummy stodgers?

Khinkali

Meet khinkali, Georgia's meat-filled dumplings in a flavorful soup. These are a staple of Georgian supras (feasts), which typically go late into the night and lead to the satiating state of shemomedjama.

When you take that first mouthful of this steaming delicacy, you will feel a rush of pure joy. Suck out the flavorful broth and chow down till you're ready for another serving if you want to fit in with the locals. You can't forget about this famous dish from Georgia.

Badrijana Nigv

It's time you learned about badrijana nigvzit, another beloved Georgian dish. You may serve these savory fried eggplant rolls as an appetizer or a main course thanks to their filling of walnut paste. As you munch into these goodies and your taste buds dance with the aroma and flavor of coriander, cumin, turmeric, and wonderful walnuts, you'll get a taste of the local culture.

kharcho

After a day exploring Georgia's beautiful outdoors, there's nothing better to refuel on than a bowl of kharcho. Beef pieces, cherry plum puree, walnuts, and the signature Georgian spice khmeli-suneli (a blend of bay leaves, mint, fenugreek seeds, coriander, parsley, and dill) give this soup its delicious aroma. You guessed correctly: a big spoon and a bowl are required for enjoying this Georgian favorite.

Candies shaped like church spires, or churchkhela

The scene looks like this. You've just gotten back from a trip to the Black Sea or the Caucasus Mountains in Georgia and you're hungry. Now, please welcome churchkhela candies. To make these brightly colored candelabra-shaped candies, walnuts are woven into a string, then dipped into a mixture of grape juice, flour, and sugar, and allowed to dry for 5 days. Hazelnuts, almonds, and/or dried fruits including plums, apricots, and raisin are also added sometimes. Decide which one you like most and have fun with it!

Pkhali

Vegetable balls may not be the initial item you think to order when you're in a restaurant. However, pkhali is precisely what your spirit need. Pomegranate seeds are sprinkled on balls of cooked vegetables such beets, spinach, eggplant, cabbage, beans, butternut squash, or carrots. Beautiful in hue (depending on the vegetable), these are a staple of Georgian supra feasts.

