PM Narendra Modi will flag off the luxury river cruise, which will cover 3200 km over 50 days, from Varanasi.

The world’s longest river cruise, the Ganga Vilas, is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13. The cruise will set off from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and conclude at Dibrugarh in Assam. The journey will cover a distance of 3,200 km over 50 days and pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

The itinerary

The cruise will pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh and cover over 50 architecturally important places, including world heritage sites.

The Ganga Vilas cruise will start its journey from Varanasi and will reach Patna on the 8th day of its journey, passing through Buxar, Ramnagar and Ghazipur.

The cruise will then set sail for Kolkata and reach on the 20th day via Farakka and Murshidabad.

The next day, it will set off for Dhaka and enter the Bangladesh border and stay in Bangladesh rivers for a fortnight.

The cruise will return to India through Guwahati before sailing through Sibsagar. It will culminate in Dibrugarh.

During its journey, the cruise will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park, Indian Express reported.

The guests onboard the Ganga Vilas Cruise will visit spectacular Indian landmarks ranging from Varanasi, one of the oldest cities on earth, to the abandoned Buddhist monastery Vikramshila in Bihar.

The Bangladesh leg of the trip will give the tourists a chance to see the ghost city of Sonargaon and the ornate 1400s-era Sixty Dome Mosque along with other historically and culturally significant places.

Things to know

The luxury cruise has a capacity of 80 passengers, and it features 18 suites and all other associated facilities. The elegantly decorated suites on the ship are constructed with a distinctive style and a futuristic outlook.

There will be facilities like music, cultural programs, a gym, a spa, an open-air observation deck, personalised butler service etc.

The Antara Luxury River Cruise, which is offering the package, hasn’t revealed the price details for the cruise.