Delhiites, planning a G20 long weekend getaway? Be ready to shell out more — checklist to keep in mind

Starting from Janmashtami on September 7 and extending through leaves or remote work arrangements from September 8-10, on account of the G20 Summit in the national capital, many Delhiites seem to be planning a long four-day weekend holiday.

Several firms in the tourism business, including hotels and travel companies, say they are seeing a surge in demand for the long G20 weekend. However, the demand varies across companies.

"We are witnessing a surge in bus bookings to popular holiday destinations such as Manali, Jaipur, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Haridwar, Udaipur, Amritsar, Nainital, Dharamshala, Ujjain, as well as other close by cities like Chandigarh, Lucknow and Gorakhpur," Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus told CNBC-TV18.

The online bus ticketing platform has recorded an approximately 230 percent increase in outbound traffic from Delhi during this weekend. Bus operators expect higher occupancy rates on the buses for aforementioned routes, Sangam said.

Also Read: What Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants from the G20 Summit 2023

On the other hand, IntrCity SmartBus is witnessing as much demand for the period under review. The firm said it saw a 20 percent uptick in demand during the Rakshabandhan festival, but isn’t seeing a similar trend during the G20 long weekend.

Kapil Raizada, CoFounder, IntrCity SmartBus said, "We have not observed any spike so far around the G20 weekend. This could be partly because travellers may not yet have started to plan for this, and partly because the traditional popular routes around the hill stations have been severely disrupted due to heavy monsoon and landslides."

Meanwhile, for those of you who are planning a staycation in Delhi or are visiting Delhi this weekend, you must ensure that you have prior reservation at a hotel in the city. Also, you will be allowed to enter the city only if you have Delhi as destination on your ticket/hotel reservation, else the police shall reroute you to other passages.

Non-destined vehicles to Delhi will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter either, however trucks and other commercial vehicles carrying essential services will be permitted.

However, you must be prepared to pay higher tariffs at hotels even if you plan to stay in other NCR regions during the G20 regions. Sabina Chopra, COO, Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relations, Yatra Online Ltd told CNBCTV18.com, “All hotels are open to travelers. We are noticing an increase of 30 – 40 percent in fares across all Delhi NCR-based hotels. In hotels where G20 members are staying, there will be heightened security. Having said this, no hotel is closed for customers and guests.”

This comes amid confusion that “Delhi will be closed” during the G20 Summit. Travel firm MakeMyTrip emailed its customers claiming ‘Delhi Bandh Hai ’ from September 8 to 10 due to the G20 Summit.

However, Delhi Police tweeted a screenshot of the email and dismissed the claim as ‘completely untrue’. The department even requested the travel company to retract the email, following which the travel company issued a clarification.

Responding to Delhi Police’s thread on X, MakeMyTrip acknowledged the concern and said, what its email meant was that Delhi’s educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed and that movement will be restricted in the New Delhi district.

“The email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to misinterpretation. We are immediately sending a clarification to the same email base,” it said.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav has said that barring at the Supreme Court station, metro services will not be affected. "There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations," he said.

He also underlined that people with hotel bookings in the New Delhi district and travelling from the airport or railway station will be allowed entry, subject to the production of boarding passes and booking documents. "There might be 10-15-minute delays due to security restrictions at that point but they will be allowed entry," he added.

Also Read | G20 Summit: Online delivery services except for medicines to be barred in New Delhi district