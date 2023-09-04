G20 Summit FAQ | Delhi Police tackles questions on traffic control, public transit — Check details

Where will the G20 Summit be held in Delhi?

The G20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa during the summit.

Are there any unique traffic control measures or technologies being implemented during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

To manage traffic effectively, advanced traffic control measures and technologies may be deployed during the G20 Summit. These can include smart traffic signals, real-time traffic updates through mobile apps and traffic surveillance systems to ensure smooth flow and minimize congestion.

Will there be a lockdown-like situation there in Delhi during the G20 Summit?

There will not be any lockdown-like situation during the G20 Summit in Delhi.Delhi traffic police have endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, and vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses shall be allowed to ply on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Will there be any restrictions on public transportation during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

There may be some limitations in the public transport system depending on security requirements as certain modes of public transport and certain routes of public transportation will be modified or temporarily suspended during the G20 Summit from September 7, 2023, to September 11, 2023. Airport, Railway, Metro services, Interstate Buses and City Buses, and TSR/Taxis will be functional as usual, however, the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, and TSR/Taxis may be affected/curtailed. Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all Metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9, 2023, to 11 pm on September 10, 2023. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road as suggested in the Traffic advisory. City buses will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi. However, the City bus service will not be available in the New Delhi Area. No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 5 am on September 9, 2023, to 11:59 pm on September 10, 2023. However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi District. Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the New Delhi District will be allowed after verification. Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity. It is advised to stay updated with official announcements regarding public transportation schedules and any temporary changes.

How long are the anticipated traffic regulations expected to last during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

There may be some traffic regulations in Delhi depending on security requirements from September 7 to September 11, 2023. The duration of traffic regulations can vary based on the Summit's schedule, security requirements and other factors. Traffic regulations are generally expected to last for the duration of the G20 Summit or as long as necessary to ensure the safety and convenience of the general public. For further information regarding the real-time traffic update please visit the G20 traffic virtual helpdesk, Delhi Traffic Police website, Facebook page, X handle, Instagram page, WhatsApp Number 8750871493, and Helpline Numbers 1095/011-25844444, Delhi Police official website. Please download the Mappls- MapmyIndia App for accurate alternative routes. It will give you an alternate route in consonance with traffic regulations.

How can commuters plan their travel during the G20 Summit in Delhi to avoid traffic congestion?

Will there be any special arrangements for public transportation near Pragati Maidan during the G20 Summit?

Commuters are requested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro service shall only remain available for commuters near Pragati Maidan as all other modes of transport will be regulated in this area. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11:59 pm on September 10.

Are there any designated pick-up and drop-off points for private vehicles or taxis near Pragati Maidan during the G20 Summit?

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 5 am on September 9 to 11:59 pm on September 10. However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road networks inside New Delhi District.

Will parking be available near Pragati Maidan during the G20 Summit?

Due to security reasons and the movement of the delegates, parking services near Pragati Maidan will be accessible only to authorized vehicles during the G20 Summit. It is advised to avoid the use of private vehicles and explore alternative modes of transportation. Commuters are requested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10.

How will the G20 Summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?