G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to begin from 4 am between September 8-10; Check other details here

As New Delhi gears up to host the G20 Leaders Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced on Wednesday that service will start from 4:00 am from terminal stations of all lines for three days — from September 8 to 10.

"This has been done to facilitate the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements for the upcoming G-20 Summit," the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

The trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6:00 am. After 6:00 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all the lines.

All metro stations, except Supreme Court Metro Station, will remain open for the general public between September 8 and 10.

At the Supreme Court Metro Station, no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

"However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in New Delhi district on 9th and 10th September to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations," the DMRC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Parking at all metro stations will also continue to remain available as usual, except three metro stations falling in New Delhi district:

Parking at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed from 4:00 am of September 8, 2023 till 12:00 pm of September 11, 2023.

Anuj Dayal, Principal ED, Corporate Communications, DMRC, said, "We appeal to our passengers to extend all possible cooperation in smooth running of the metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumors."

Several restrictions have been put in place, especially in the New Delhi District. The central government, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police have advised the public to use metro services between September 8 and 10.