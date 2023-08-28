G20 Summit Delhi: Almost 3,500 rooms booked across Delhi and Gurugram

Ahead of the preparations for the G20 Summit in Delhi, around 3,500 hotel rooms have been booked across the big and small hotels in Delhi and Gurugram to accommodate the VVIP delegates of the summit, according to a report.

More than 10,000 hospitality professionals have been directed to be present in the 30 prominent hotels around central and south Delhi, Aerocity and Gurugram hotels to serve the delegates, reported the Times of India.

As per the TOI report, several luxury hotels have been booked to host different delegates. United States President Joe Biden is expected to stay at ITC Maurya while the President of China, Xi Jinping, will be staying at Taj Palace. Apart from this, other hotels like Shangri La’s Eros will be hosting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German delegates while The Imperial will be accommodating the Australian Prime Minister and Indonesian delegates.

On the other hand, the Taj Mahal Hotel will host the UAE delegation while Leela Palace is expected to host Saudi Arabian delegates, according to the report.

The preparations also include the choice of food as the world leaders will be served Indian cuisine.

While talking to the TOI, the director of culinary operations at Taj Mahal, Chef Arun Sundaraj, stated that there will be millet-based dishes for breakfast at the club lounge and thalis with the dishes having different flavours of Indian cuisine will be served to the delegates in the room dining. On the other hand, the executive chef of Hyatt Regency Delhi, Chef Alessandro Sandrolini said that there will be a special menu that will include jiben halloumi, manakeesh zaatar, chilli crab laksa, tiramisu and many more for the guests. He also mentioned that besides the exclusive dishes, the guests will be served a wide range of traditional Indian specialities such as Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni and Mutton Biryani.

As a part of the security protocols, the hotels have been asked to ensure that there is enough staff and supplies from September 7 to 11, during which the foreign delegates will stay at the hotels.

Apart from this many of the hotel administrations told TOI that bulletproof glasses are being installed in some of the hotels.

Alongside the security, all the hotels have been asked to recheck the power backup and also to have ambulances stationed at the hotels for any emergency.