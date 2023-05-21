English
Thomas Cook CMD estimates domestic tourism to remain strong in light of India's G20 Presidency

By CNBCTV18.com May 21, 2023 3:21:38 PM IST (Published)

Thomas Cook (India) chairman and managing director Madhavan Menon said that earlier people would make one international trip and probably another domestic one. Now, the trend has changed. "We are not talking about multiple domestic trips as well as short weekend ones too," he said, adding that this does not discount the fact that Indians would be travelling both, long-haul and short-haul.

India's domestic tourism growth will continue to remain strong and will further be fuelled by inbound travels throughout the country's G20 presidency, exhibitions and conferences, that are now increasingly being held here, said Madhavan Menon, the chairman and managing director of Thomas Cook (india).

On the other hand, he said, long-haul outbound travel from India is also estimated to rise with the onset of summer season in Europe.
Menon told PTI that domestic tourism is here to stay and the reality is that there will be more and more activity in the domestic space without a doubt.
