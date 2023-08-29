G20 Delhi: Traveling between Sept 7-11? Check details on bus, metro, airport routes, schools, offices and more

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory ahead of the G20 summit scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 9 and 10. The city has been decked up and tight security arrangements have been made as leader from across the world are expected to join the G20 Summit in Delhi next week. India took over G20 presidency in December last year.

So avoid causing any inconvenience to the public on September 9 and 10, the Delhi Police has issued road, railway, traffic and metro advisories, guidelines and directives. They also shared suggested travel routes on these days. Here's what they said:

SUGGESTED ROUTES

Commuters are requested to avoid journey to places falling in Regulated and Controlled Zones. However, if the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take following routes:

NORTH – SOUTH CORRIDOR: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –yudhisthir Setu – ISBT kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila.

From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.

EAST – WEST CORRIDOR: From Sun Dial/DND Flyover - Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover.

From yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

SUGGESTED ROUTES FOR RAILWAY STATION

The road journey towards New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side will be affected on September 10 from 5 am to 1 pm.

The road journey towards Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side will be affected on September 10 from from 5 am to 1 pm.

SUGGESTED ROUTES FOR NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

SUGGESTED ROUTES FOR HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION

SUGGESTED ROUTES FOR OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

TRAFFIC REGULATIONS

1. The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.

2. The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as “Regulated Zone” from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10. Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers traveling to Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on road network beyond Ring Road towards New Delhi District.

3. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.

4. Movement of passengers to airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway Stations will be facilitated. However, such passengers are advised to take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.

5. Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles are not allowed to enter into Delhi.

6. Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi.

7. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

8. TSRs and Taxis will be allowed to ply on road network outside New Delhi District. However, Taxis carrying residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road network inside New Delhi District.

9. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

10. General traffic, except goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border. Further, this traffic will be compulsorily diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

11. All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 12 am on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10.

METRO SERVICES

Passengers are requested to make maximum use of Metro services and in case of road journey they are advised to take following routes

MEDICAL EMERGENCY VEHICLES

A dedicated Ambulance Assistance Control Room will be made operational from 12 am on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 11:59 pm on September 11 on the number 6828400604/112 (ERSS).

Traffic police personnel will be present in the Control Rooms of Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Major Govt. and Private hospitals.

Apart from this, medical emergency vehicles assistance teams will be deployed at major junctions across the city.

ADVISORY FOR AIRPORT

Passengers have been requested to make travel plans with sufficient time at hand and make maximum use of Metro services, especially the Airport Express Line (orange line) connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3.

Meanwhile, the road journey towards IGI Airport will be affected from 12 am on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 11:59 pm on September 11.

CITY BUS SERVICES

City buses will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi. However, City bus service will not be available in New Delhi Area.

As per the advisory, the movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:

1. ISBT kashmere Gate

2. ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

3. Ashram Chowk

4. Moolchand Flyover

5. Vivekanand Marg (Regional Passport Office)

6. AIIMS

7.Under RTR Flyover

8. Mayapuri Chowk

9.Punjabi Bagh Chowk

10.Azadpur Chowk

Meanwhile, interstate buses will be allowed entry into Delhi and their terminating points will be on Ring Road.

METRO SERVICES

Metro rail service will remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10.

SCHOOL, BANKS AND OFFICES

All government departments, offices, organizations, undertakings, corporations, boards, statuary bodies, educational institutions, etc. of central and state government located in Delhi will remain closed from September 8 to September 10.

All private offices, educational and other institutions located in Delhi shall remain closed from September 8 to September 10.

All commercial banks, financial institutions, shops, commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District shall remain closed from September 8 to September 10.