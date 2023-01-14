From sunrise to sunset in tropical paradise Maldives!

The Maldives is made up of 26 atolls and over 1,000 islands, and a boat tour is a perfect way to experience the beauty of the islands. Visit a local island and learn about the culture and way of life of the Maldivian people.

The Maldives is a tropical paradise located in the Indian Ocean, known for its crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and luxurious resorts. While many people plan to spend a week or more in the Maldives, it is possible to see the best of the islands in just 36 hours. In this guide, we'll show you how to make the most of your time in the Maldives and experience its beauty in just one and a half days.

Day 1

9:00 AM - Start your day by taking a boat tour to a local island. The Maldives is made up of 26 atolls and over 1,000 islands, and a boat tour is a perfect way to experience the beauty of the islands. Visit a local island and learn about the culture and way of life of the Maldivian people.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local restaurant on the island. Maldivian cuisine is a fusion of Indian, Sri Lankan, and Malaysian flavours and is known for its delicious seafood.

3:00 PM - Take a snorkelling or diving trip. The Maldives is known for its crystal-clear waters and abundant marine life, and snorkelling or diving is the perfect way to experience it.

6:00 PM - Watch the sunset over the ocean. The Maldives is known for its beautiful sunsets and the ocean is the perfect spot to watch them.

Day 2

9:00 AM - Start your day by visiting a spa. The Maldives is known for its luxurious resorts, and many of them offer spa treatments that use natural ingredients from the island.

11:00 AM - Take a water sports activity such as kite surfing or windsurfing. The Maldives offers great conditions for water sports and is a paradise for kite surfers and windsurfers.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local restaurant on the island.

3:00 PM - Take a scenic flight over the Maldives. This is a great way to experience the beauty of the islands from above.

6:00 PM - End your 36 hours in Maldives with a farewell dinner at a local restaurant. Enjoy a delicious meal and toast to your time in this tropical paradise.

With these tips, you'll be able to experience the best of Maldives in just 36 hours. While it's true that you can't see everything in such a short time, you can definitely see the highlights and make the most of your time in this tropical paradise.