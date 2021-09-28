From millennial hosts to offbeat spots, here's how India travelled over last one year

Travellers and hosts in India showed three distinct traits over the last one year -- preference for sustainable travel, inclination towards “unique listings” and the rise of millennials as new-age hosts.

According to a report on summer trends by the American holiday rental company Airbnb, more than half of Airbnb hosts in India over the first half of 2021 were aged between 25 and 40 years, who earned roughly Rs 2.6 crore from hosting guests. These hosts were primarily from five states - Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The travellers gravitated towards destinations that offer greater local experience. The report found that in the 'unique listings' category, farm stays was the most sought after accommodation type with cottages, earth houses and treehouses following in second, third and fourth places respectively.

According to Airbnb, ‘unique listings’ hosts from India collectively earned over Rs 3.2 crore since the start of the pandemic, between March 11, 2020 and April 30, 2021.

The tendency of Indian travellers towards farm stays, cottages, earth houses and treehouses, combined with the guests actively seeking eco-friendly features while choosing their accommodations, showed how sustainable travel was a rising trend among Indian travellers, according to the report.

“Indian travellers are continuing to enjoy travel to domestic destinations. This means that more people have looked at exploring newer destinations adjacent to metros, in the hills, and in the off-the-beaten-path destinations that offer local experiences. Searches for international locales are also rising as more places start to lift restrictions,” the report said.