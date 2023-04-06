From May 1, SBI Card users will lose complimentary airport lounge access

The net interest margin (NIM) has declined from 19.2 percent to 11.6 percent in December 2022 quarter, registering an all-time low.

In a setback for consumers, the pure-play credit card issuer SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Thursday said it will be discontinuing complimentary domestic airport lounge benefits effective from May 1, 2023.

Also, categories like jewelry, school & educational services, utilities, insurance services card, gift, novelty & souvenir shops, member financial institution/quasi cash and railways, will not be eligible for cashback benefit.

The maximum cashback that can be earned on online and offline spends in a statement cycle will be capped at Rs 5,000.

According to the SBI Card website, the brand has a tie-up with 42 lounges across 21 airports in the country. The brand has a wide base of over 15 million cards in force as of Q3 FY23.

Over the last few quarters, the revolver rate of SBI Card has declined from 45 percent as of Q1FY21 to 24 percent as of Q3FY23. During the same period, their yield declined too, from 22.8 percent to 16.4 percent.

The net interest margin (NIM) has declined from 19.2 percent to 11.6 percent in December 2022 quarter, registering an all-time low.

The market share was reported at 19.3 percent versus 19.2 percent YoY and 19.1 percent QoQ. In asset quality, the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) came in at 2.22 percent vs 2.14 percent.

The net non-performing assets ratio (NNPA) was reported at 0.8 percent versus 0.78 percent quarter-on-quarter. The credit cost came in at 5.6 percent.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers an extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients, which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders’ segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.