Travel France relaxes its ban on trucks entering from Britain Updated : December 23, 2020 09:06 AM IST At least 2,800 truck drivers had been anxiously waiting near the England Channel port of Dover for word they could cross over to the continent. France also said it would allow EU travelers, along with British citizens with EU residency, back into the country if they had a negative virus test in the preceding 72 hours. British tourists remain barred. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.