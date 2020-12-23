  • SENSEX
France relaxes its ban on trucks entering from Britain

Updated : December 23, 2020 09:06 AM IST

At least 2,800 truck drivers had been anxiously waiting near the England Channel port of Dover for word they could cross over to the continent.
France also said it would allow EU travelers, along with British citizens with EU residency, back into the country if they had a negative virus test in the preceding 72 hours.
British tourists remain barred.
