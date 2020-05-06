Travel Foreigners, Green and OCI card holders can go abroad at own cost Updated : May 06, 2020 11:27 AM IST Those who hold visa of at least one year duration of that foreign country and in case of medical emergency or death in the family of those Indian nationals holding six month visa can also be allowed The government decided to provide travel facilities to the stranded persons. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365