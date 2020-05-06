  • SENSEX
Foreigners, Green and OCI card holders can go abroad at own cost

Updated : May 06, 2020 11:27 AM IST

Those who hold visa of at least one year duration of that foreign country and in case of medical emergency or death in the family of those Indian nationals holding six month visa can also be allowed
The government decided to provide travel facilities to the stranded persons.
