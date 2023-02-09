Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy stated that foreign tourist footfall has reached 75% of pre-pandemic level and expressed confidence in surpassing it by 2023, while domestic tourism has also increased with the government allocating Rs 2,400 crore for the development of tourist infrastructure in the 2023-24 budget.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy recently stated that the number of foreign tourists visiting India has reached 75 percent level of what it was in 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak. The Minister expressed confidence that by December 2023, the number of foreign tourists will not only reach, but surpass the pre-pandemic level.

Reddy was speaking at the inauguration of the 30th edition of the South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in Noida. The event is being held from February 9 to 11 at the India Expo Mart and Centre.

The Minister highlighted that the number of domestic tourists within India is also increasing, citing Jammu and Kashmir as an example, which has recorded the highest number of tourists in its history. Reddy further added that the number of tourists from Australia has exceeded the level of 2019, while the number of tourists from the US has reached 85 percent of the pre-Covid level.

The government is working towards promoting tourism in India with the goal of making it the number one destination in the world. Reddy called upon the stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry to contribute to this effort.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, which is organising the SATTE, said the tourism sector has a large potential and holds opportunity to provide 137 million jobs and entrepreneurship prospects.

The Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated Rs 2,400 crore for the development of tourist infrastructure, with a focus on sustainability aiming for a green economy and net-zero carbon emission by 2070.

Promotion of tourism is on a mission mode and the SATTE 2023 is expected to bring together various stakeholders in the tourism industry and expand tourism in India by showcasing composite tourism products from India and other global destinations.

Mauritius' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Louis Steven Obeegadoo, Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Tourism Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Saudi's Chief Markets Officer Asia Pacific, Saudi Tourism Authority Alhasan Ali Aldabbagh, Maldives' Minister of Tourism Abdulla Mausoom, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, among others, attended the inaugural event.

Reddy emphasized that India's hosting of the G20 summit this year provides an opportunity to showcase the country's travel and tourism through multiple events in 56 different cities. He urged the tourism and hospitality stakeholders to provide the best facilities to visitors, in line with the Indian philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God).

The Minister's statement highlights the government's efforts to revive the tourism industry and the confidence in the industry's potential to surpass pre-pandemic levels. The SATTE 2023 is a significant step towards this goal, bringing together various stakeholders in the industry and showcasing the composite tourism products of India and the world.

With agency inputs