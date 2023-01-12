WOW Life Science launches India's first peanut butter infused with 'superfoods'

The spread has earned the tag of being a "healthy snack" over the years, the founder said.

WOW Life Science has launched what it claims is India's first peanut butter with "superfoods" after "significant" customer research and seeking advice from experts.

Co-founder of WOW Life Science Manish Chowdhary said the company is excited for consumers to try something different claiming the peanut butter "packs a punch".

They have introduced two variants — one with "super seeds" such as chia, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and watermelon seeds, and another with roasted chana powder or sattu.

The spread has earned the tag of being a "healthy snack" over the years, the founder said.

WOW Life Science's peanut butter is 100 percent naturally sweetened by pure jaggery with no added sugar, palm oil, preservatives or emulsifiers. It also contains protein sources and nutrients such as Omega 3, Vitamin E and Magnesium, a press release from the company claims.

"With health and wellbeing increasingly taking precedence above only flavour in food consumption, we at WOW Life Science felt it important in our proposition to make snacking a perfect combination of health and taste," Chowdhary said.

The company will soon collaborate with health experts and "key opinion leaders" to provide nutrition-rich alternatives and motivate consumers to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"With the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, stress, and other illnesses, the Indian health and wellness market is growing with a number of innovative health and wellness-related product releases," the company's statement reads.