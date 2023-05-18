World's most expensive ice cream: Japanese brand sets record for dessert that costs Rs 5 lakh

The expensive ice cream named Byakuya has rare and special ingredients that have pushed the price of the dessert to as high as Rs 5.5 lakh per serving.

It's summer and everyone is craving for some ice cream to beat the heat. But if you decide to have this "special" ice cream, it’ll not only cool you down, but burn a hole in your pocket. And believe us, this summer treat cost a whopping Rs 5.5 lakh per serving.

Japanese ice cream maker Cellato has entered the Guinness World Record (GWR) Books by winning the title for the most expensive ice cream. Its rare and special ingredients have pushed the price of the dessert to as high as Rs 5.5 lakh per serving. The expensive ice cream is named Byakuya and costs 873,400 Japanese yen (Rs 5,54,000), which is good enough to go on a family vacation.

According to Guinness World Records, the ice cream includes pricey ingredients such as edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses. The white truffle is grown in Alba, Italy and costs a staggering Rs 12.5 lakh per kg.

There are ingredients such as the Parmigiano Reggiano (a type of cheese) and sake lees (a Japanese table sauce).

Guinness World Records highlighted that the Japanese brand Cellato was looking to infuse European and Japanese ingredients in the form of ice cream and decided to rope in Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef of restaurant RiVi, which is well known in Osaka for its imaginative fusion cuisine.

Even as the Guinness World Records team was present at Cellato to view the ice cream, they didn't get an opportunity to taste it. Nonetheless, the staff at Cellato suggested that the sumptuous dessert was "rich in taste and texture". They said as quoted by GWR, "The robust fragrance of white truffle filled the mouth and nose, followed by complex and fruity tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano. Sake lees finishes off the glorious taste experience."

Cellato is now planning to release products with other combinations of the finest ingredients, such as champagne and caviar.