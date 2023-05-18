World's most expensive ice cream: Japanese brand sets record for dessert that costs Rs 5 lakh

The expensive ice cream named Byakuya has rare and special ingredients that have pushed the price of the dessert to as high as Rs 5.5 lakh per serving.

It's summer and everyone is craving for some ice cream to beat the heat. But if you decide to have this "special" ice cream, it’ll not only cool you down, but burn a hole in your pocket. And believe us, this summer treat cost a whopping Rs 5.5 lakh per serving.

Japanese ice cream maker Cellato has entered the Guinness World Record (GWR) Books by winning the title for the most expensive ice cream. Its rare and special ingredients have pushed the price of the dessert to as high as Rs 5.5 lakh per serving. The expensive ice cream is named Byakuya and costs 873,400 Japanese yen (Rs 5,54,000), which is good enough to go on a family vacation.

Also read:

According to Guinness World Records, the ice cream includes pricey ingredients such as edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses. The white truffle is grown in Alba, Italy and costs a staggering Rs 12.5 lakh per kg.