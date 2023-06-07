World Food Safety Day 2023: History, significance and theme

The theme for World Food Safety Day 2023 is ‘Food Standards Save Lives’ which emphasises the critical role that food standards play in safeguarding public health. The theme highlights the necessity of strong regulatory frameworks, effective inspection systems and capacity-building activities in reducing foodborne diseases.

World Food Safety Day, observed on June 7 every year, holds great significance as a global event dedicated to promoting food safety practices. The day has emerged as an important occasion for raising awareness about the importance of food safety standards at all levels.

History

This day was first designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2018. The day serves as a powerful reminder of the significant role food safety plays in protecting public health and sustainable development.

The history of World Food Safety Day traces back to December 2018 when the UN officially approved the day. The inaugural World Food Safety Day was observed on June 7, 2019, marking a milestone in global efforts to address food safety challenges. The day was aimed at inspiring the UN member nations to prioritise food safety standards and work collaboratively to protect consumers from foodborne diseases.

Significance

The significance of World Food Safety Day lies in its ability to bring together producers, consumers and governments in acknowledging their shared responsibility for ensuring food safety. Foodborne diseases affect millions of people worldwide each year, causing illnesses that range from mild discomfort to severe health complications. According to WHO, approximately 1 in 10 people fall ill from consuming contaminated food annually.

Foodborne diseases have a considerable economic impact. The World Bank estimates that unsafe food costs low and middle-income countries around $110 Billion in productivity and losses and medical expenses annually. Further, inadequate food safety measures hinder efforts and impede progress.

Theme

The theme for World Food Safety Day 2023 is ‘Food Standards Save Lives’. This year’s theme emphasises the critical role that food standards play in safeguarding public health. These standards encompass various aspects of the food supply chain, including production, processing, distribution, and consumption. Adhering to strict food safety standards helps to ensure that the food we consume is safe, free from harmful contaminants and produced under hygienic conditions.

The theme emphasises the necessity of strong regulatory frameworks, effective inspection systems and capacity-building activities in reducing foodborne diseases. It urges nations to step up efforts to establish and enforce food safety rules. It also encourages producers and suppliers to use best practices in food production and distribution.

By prioritising food safety and adhering to prescribed standards, we contribute to healthier lives, stronger economies and a more sustainable future for all.