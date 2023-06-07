World Food Safety Day 2023: History, significance and theme

The theme for World Food Safety Day 2023 is ‘Food Standards Save Lives’ which emphasises the critical role that food standards play in safeguarding public health. The theme highlights the necessity of strong regulatory frameworks, effective inspection systems and capacity-building activities in reducing foodborne diseases.

World Food Safety Day, observed on June 7 every year, holds great significance as a global event dedicated to promoting food safety practices. The day has emerged as an important occasion for raising awareness about the importance of food safety standards at all levels.

History

This day was first designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2018. The day serves as a powerful reminder of the significant role food safety plays in protecting public health and sustainable development.

The history of World Food Safety Day traces back to December 2018 when the UN officially approved the day. The inaugural World Food Safety Day was observed on June 7, 2019, marking a milestone in global efforts to address food safety challenges. The day was aimed at inspiring the UN member nations to prioritise food safety standards and work collaboratively to protect consumers from foodborne diseases.