World Chocolate Day 2023: Top 10 must try Indian chocolate brands

World Chocolate Day, which is celebrated on July 7 every year, is a celebration in commemoration of the anniversary of the occasion when chocolate was first introduced in Europe in 1550. On this day chocolate lovers indulge in the mouth watering flavours while the confectioners and chocolate makers promote the use of this delectable sweet.

Many countries like the United States , Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, among others, are known for their wide range of expensive and luxurious chocolates. Besides that, these countries are also known for their exports of chocolates all over the world. However, with the passing of time, India has also made it possible to produce cocoa and manufacture chocolates from homegrown cocoa.

A couple of chocolate brands in India have also made a mark worldwide and successfully competing with leading global players in the industry.

Here are the top 10 luxurious Indian chocolate brands that you must try at least once.

1. Amul

Amul is a popular Indian brand that mainly deals with dairy products. Recently, it has been gaining huge popularity for its wide range of dark chocolates. All the varieties of Amul chocolates are purely vegetarian and many products also come with no added sugar. Most of its dark chocolates are made of 99 percent cocoa and are free from milk. The dark chocolate range is priced at Rs 110 in India.

2. Mason & Co.

It is one of the brands that claims to be the first handcrafted bean-to-bar chocolate makers in the country. It was founded by a couple who hail from Tamil Nadu. Chocolates from Mason & Co. are made from organically sourced cocoa with gluten- and soy-free ingredients. The products of Mason & Co. come in multiple flavours such as Dark, Bittersweet, Sea salt, and many more. The average pricing of the chocolates starts at Rs 295.

3. Naviluna

Naviluna is a Mysore-based chocolate brand known for its balanced fusion of Indian flavours with cocoa . The company infuses Mango, Red capsicum, and chilli, among other flavours into the chocolate bars. It gets its cocoa from India only. The company was earlier known as Earth Loaf. Its products are priced at Rs 390 and onwards in the Indian market.

4. All Things Chocolate

All Things Chocolate is yet another bean-to-bar chocolate brand that is manufactured in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is known for infusing flavours that are inspired by cities, flowers, moods, and more. The bar is packed with a rustic, artistic wrap that complements the flavour of chocolate well. It is retailed at Rs 180 and upwards.

5. Soklet

Soklet is one of the chocolate brands from India that gets its cocoa by planting its own trees. It offers 100 percent to 80 percent dark chocolate that comes in exotic flavours such as Spiced Bar, Filter Kaapi, Bhut Jolokia Chilli, and many more. Besides bars, Soklet also produces drinking chocolate and cocoa nibs. The chocolate bars are priced at Rs 200 and onwards in the Indian market.

6. Pascati

Pascati is an artistically manufactured dark chocolate brand that uses only sustainable and organic ingredients. They have an exciting variety of flavours, including 12 different types of dark chocolate, including walnut, mango, blueberry, mint, and many more. It is priced at Rs 180 and onwards for chocolate bars.

7. Darkins

People who are fond of dark chocolate must try Darkins. It is a Delhi-based brand that offers handcrafted chocolate bars. The cocoa used for the chocolate bars is sourced from Andhra Pradesh. It is retailed at Rs 295 in India.

8. Choko La

It is a chocolate brand that hails from Gurgaon, Haryana. Choko La was founded by Vasudha Munjal. It is an artistic chocolate brand that manufactures chocolate minis, bonbons, and chocolate bars. It also has some flavorful hot chocolate blends. Choko La is priced at Rs 260 and onwards in India.

9. Paul and Mike

Paul & Mike is known for offering natural-flavoured chocolate bars. It has a wide range of bean-to-bar flavours, such as Milk Sitaphal Chocolate, Amazonian Pink Pepper, and Caramelised Sesame Chocolate. They vary from 87 percent dark chocolate to 41 percent fine milk chocolate. They are priced at Rs 500 and onwards.

10. Ether Atelier

Ether Atelier is a single-origin chocolate bar that offers the smoothest experience of having dark chocolate. It attracts attention mostly because of its classy and aesthetically pleasing packaging. This clean dark chocolate comes with a slight taste of sea salt. Ether Atelier chocolates are priced at Rs 575.

