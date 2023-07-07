World Chocolate Day 2023: Top 10 must try Indian chocolate brands

On this day chocolate lovers indulge in the mouth watering flavours while the confectioners and chocolate makers promote the use of this delectable sweet. Many countries like the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, among others, are known for their wide range of expensive and luxurious chocolates.

World Chocolate Day, which is celebrated on July 7 every year, is a celebration in commemoration of the anniversary of the occasion when chocolate was first introduced in Europe in 1550. On this day chocolate lovers indulge in the mouth watering flavours while the confectioners and chocolate makers promote the use of this delectable sweet.

Many countries like the United States , Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, among others, are known for their wide range of expensive and luxurious chocolates. Besides that, these countries are also known for their exports of chocolates all over the world. However, with the passing of time, India has also made it possible to produce cocoa and manufacture chocolates from homegrown cocoa.

A couple of chocolate brands in India have also made a mark worldwide and successfully competing with leading global players in the industry.