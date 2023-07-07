CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsfood and drinks NewsWorld Chocolate Day 2023: Top 10 must try Indian chocolate brands

World Chocolate Day 2023: Top 10 must try Indian chocolate brands

World Chocolate Day 2023: Top 10 must try Indian chocolate brands
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 6:15:33 AM IST (Published)

On this day chocolate lovers indulge in the mouth watering flavours while the confectioners and chocolate makers promote the use of this delectable sweet. Many countries like the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, among others, are known for their wide range of expensive and luxurious chocolates.

World Chocolate Day, which is celebrated on July 7 every year, is a celebration in commemoration of the anniversary of the occasion when chocolate was first introduced in Europe in 1550. On this day chocolate lovers indulge in the mouth watering flavours while the confectioners and chocolate makers promote the use of this delectable sweet.

Many countries like the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, among others, are known for their wide range of expensive and luxurious chocolates. Besides that, these countries are also known for their exports of chocolates all over the world. However, with the passing of time, India has also made it possible to produce cocoa and manufacture chocolates from homegrown cocoa.
A couple of chocolate brands in India have also made a mark worldwide and successfully competing with leading global players in the industry.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X