Why is amroli poruar tup or red ant eggs a popular dish in Assam? Check recipe

Red ant eggs are believed to be a rich source of protein, iron, calcium and vitamin B12. The dish is especially prepared and consumed in Assam during the Bohag Bihu festival.

A wide variety of vegetables and non-vegetarian items are used while preparing Assamese cuisine. Assamese ethnic food is basically an amalgamation of different indigenous styles and ingredients with a hint of external influences.

Indigenous people feast on unusual meat sources like pigeons and ducks in community celebration, some occasions are incomplete without certain dishes like that made from 'Polu' or silkworm and ’Amroli Poruar tup or eggs of red ants. These dishes are especially prepared during Bohag Bihu, which is a harvest festival. Celebrated in the month of April, many communities savour the 'Amroli Poruar Tup' or Red Ant's eggs with traditionally prepared wine or ‘xaaj/haaj’.

During Rongali Bihu/Bohag Bihu red ant eggs are collected from trees for consumption. These ants are often nest in mango and jackfruit trees. They live in tree nests that are skillfully made of leaves. During spring season, which comes before the onset of monsoon, ants lay countless eggs in these nests. The red ants along with their eggs are collected from trees with certain precaution as they often attack any threat they are confronted with. They bite their victims and release a small amount of stored on their back.

The Ahom Tea tribe community and some indigenous communities in upper Assam prepare and consume red ant eggs. This tangy dish is believed to have several nutritional values.

Red Ant's Eggs are apparently a rich source of protein, iron, calcium and vitamin B12. It is believed that the dish can prevent certain diseases and is beneficial for health.

‘Amroli poruar tup’ Recipe:

Heat little oil in a pan and add chopped onions. Fry until golden brown.

Add red ant eggs

Add turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder and red chilli powder

Stir and fry.

Add green chillies and salt. Cook for 5 minutes on low heat and covering the pan.

Add some ground garam masala as per taste and remove from heat after two minutes.

Serve hot.

You can serve it as a starter or as a side dish with rice.

(Images and inputs from: Raktim Das, News18)