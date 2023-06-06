Why is amroli poruar tup or red ant eggs a popular dish in Assam? Check recipe

Red ant eggs are believed to be a rich source of protein, iron, calcium and vitamin B12. The dish is especially prepared and consumed in Assam during the Bohag Bihu festival.

A wide variety of vegetables and non-vegetarian items are used while preparing Assamese cuisine. Assamese ethnic food is basically an amalgamation of different indigenous styles and ingredients with a hint of external influences.

Indigenous people feast on unusual meat sources like pigeons and ducks in community celebration, some occasions are incomplete without certain dishes like that made from 'Polu' or silkworm and ’Amroli Poruar tup or eggs of red ants. These dishes are especially prepared during Bohag Bihu, which is a harvest festival. Celebrated in the month of April, many communities savour the 'Amroli Poruar Tup' or Red Ant's eggs with traditionally prepared wine or ‘xaaj/haaj’.