Does champagne really sparkle? It might seem like a straightforward question, but delving deeper into its origins and the science behind those effervescent bubbles can lead to some intriguing insights. The concept of "sparkle" can be traced back to the Old English word "spearca" from the 16th century, which referrs to emitting glowing or fiery particles. This concept was linked to the glimmers seen when observing a fire in the dark. This observation predates the accidental discovery that led to "le vin du diable," the wine that unexpectedly produced second fermentation, causing bottles to explode due to temperature changes.

However, the surviving bottles of this "Devil's wine" turned out to be surprisingly popular, giving birth to what we now know as Champagne.

The shimmering bubbles in a glass of champagne are a part of life's rituals, whether it's for wedding toasts or Sunday brunch. These bubbles come from a counterintuitive process and a clever chemical manoeuvre that maintains the gas even as bottles are opened partially.

During a visit to the Champagne region, you might hear a champagne maker discussing the addition of a mixture of sugar and yeast to their wine. While it might sound similar to what you'd do with a less-than-stellar red wine at Christmas, the addition of sugar and yeast is a fundamental step in champagne production. As the microorganisms digest the sugar, they release carbon dioxide, which dissolves in the surrounding wine and generates those characteristic bubbles.

The science behind the bubbles

The effervescence of champagne is an essential part of the enjoyment. Bubbles are created when yeast ferments sugars, producing carbon dioxide gas. This gas is responsible for the bubbles in all sparkling wines, including champagne. The pressure from the carbon dioxide within the bottle results in the iconic "pop" when you open it.

Factors like the amount of dissolved CO2, the number of gas pockets in particles, and "ascending bubble dynamics" involving microscopic fibers in your glass determine the number of carbon dioxide bubbles in a glass of champagne. A recent study from The Journal of Physical Chemistry explored these factors. Researchers from the University of Reims, France, found that tiny gas pockets left by dust particles could divert the "trains" or streams of bubbles. The study also highlighted that the sparkle of champagne impacts its texture, aroma, and even taste. These attributes can be further refined by adjusting the temperature and tilt of the flute.

According to estimates from researchers, a single glass of champagne has the potential to create around one million bubbles if left undisturbed. If you're aiming for a fizzier experience, consider serving champagne slightly warmer than usual. To enhance the bubbling effect, wiping the glass with a towel before serving can help. On the other hand, if you prefer a gentler effervescence, air-drying your glasses upside down can reduce bubbling.